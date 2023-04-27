Home / India News / Kiren Rijiju announces appointment and transfer of judges in High Courts

Kiren Rijiju announces appointment and transfer of judges in High Courts

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju announced the appointment and transfer of judges in the High Courts on Thursday

Kiren Rijiju announces appointment and transfer of judges in High Courts

Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju announced the appointment and transfer of judges in the High Courts on Thursday.

Taking Twitter, Rijiju said, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as Judges in the High Courts and also transfer High Court Judges."

According to the law minister's tweet, Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal is being appointed as an Additional Judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court. While, Judicial Officers Girish Kathpalia, Manoj Jain and Roopesh Chandra Varshney will be appointed as Additional Judges of the Delhi High Court.

Judicial Officers Anuradha Shukla, Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar, Prem Narayan Singh, Achal Kumar Paliwal, Hirdesh, Avnindra Kumar Singh will be appointed as judges Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Advocates Rakesh Thapliyal, Pankaj Purohit, Judicial Officer Vivek Bharti Sharma will be appointed as Uttarakhand High Court.

Meanwhile, Patna High Court Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Atul Sreedharan as Haryana High Court and Jammu & Kashmir and Kadakh High Court.

Kiren Rijiju Judges High Court

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

