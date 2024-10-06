Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Kishan Reddy flags off Secunderabad-Vasco Da Gama biweekly express

Kishan Reddy flags off Secunderabad-Vasco Da Gama biweekly express

A railway manufacturing unit is being set up at Kazipet in Telangana at an outlay of Rs 520 crores. The unit is expected to generate 3,000 jobs upon its completion

station, Indian Railway, railway station
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 6:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy flagged off the Secunderabad-Vasco Da Gama inaugural Express at the Secunderabad railway station here on Sunday.

Pointing to the long pending demand for an exclusive train to Goa from Hyderabad, he said the express train to Vasco Da Gama is being operated from Secunderabad twice a week, fulfilling people's wishes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The service provides travel options for the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to visit Goa and it also caters to the requirements of those who wish to travel to major cities of Karnataka like Ballari, Hospet, Hubbali and Dharwad, he said.

Highlighting railway development works in Telangana, Reddy said the Secunderabad railway station is being redeveloped with world-class standards at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crores and that the works are expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The Secunderabad station stands second after the New Delhi railway station in operating the highest number of Vande Bharat Express services, connecting Bengaluru, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Nagpur, he said.

A railway manufacturing unit is being set up at Kazipet in Telangana at an outlay of Rs 520 crores. The unit is expected to generate 3,000 jobs upon its completion.

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: Wangchuk sits on fast at Ladakh Bhawan in Delhi along with supporters

Rajkumar Hirani to receive Madhya Pradesh govt's Kishore Kumar Samman

Govt extends term of RBI deputy governor Rao for another one year

Sonam Wangchuk begins fast at Ladakh Bhawan in Delhi with supporters

Champai Soren hospitalised following blood sugar-related complications

The development works at Cherlapalli Railway terminal in the city are nearing completion. Major stations in twin cities like Hyderabad and Kacheguda will be upgraded with modern infrastructure facilities, he added.

Congress Rajya Sabha member M Anil Kumar Yadav, senior railway officials were present on the occasion.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PM Modi to launch infra projects, agri schemes in Maharashtra on Saturday

Vaishnaw announces Rs 35 crore for upgrading RPF zonal training centres

Indian Railways to begin trials of India's first hydrogen train in Dec 2024

Union Cabinet approves Rs 2,028 cr bonus for 1.17 million Railway staff

Railway accidents have reduced to just 40 per year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Topics :Railways Coal ministry

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story