Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE news: BJP to begin sit-in protests in West Bengal

Citing the 'Nabbana Abhijan' rally and its aftermath, BJP MP from Bishnupur, Saumitra Khan said on Thursday that a group of concerned citizens will call upon the chairperson of the National Human Right Commission to submit a representation on the events that took place on August 27 and 28, which he said are a blatant violation of human rights.
In a note, the BJP MP said, "A group of concerned citizens of civil society across the country consisting of Members of Parliament, Former IPS officer, Senior Advocates of the Supreme Court and High Court, and Members of Legislative Assembly amongst others will be calling upon the acting chairperson of the NHRC (National Human Right Commission) on August 29 at 2 pm to submit a representation on the unfolding events occurred on August 27 and August 28 in the West Bengal that are blatant violation of human rights." On Wednesday, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar staged a sit-in protest on the road at Baguiati in Kolkata during the 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' called by BJP in Bengal.
Majumdar also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for advocating violence and said that "shamelessly inciting gathering" by the West Bengal CM is nothing less than a blatant endorsement of revenge politics from the highest office in the state. BJP had called for a '12 hour Bengal Bandh' on Wednesday after Kolkata police resorted to lathi charges, the use of water cannons and tear gas against the protestors in Nabnna Abhiyaan' Rally.
West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari assures all possible help to 'Nabanna Abhiyan' participants
West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday met the injured people at the hospitals who participated in the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' in Kolkata and assured all possible help. "Today I went to meet Shri Timir Sarkar and Shri Sanjit Biswas and others at the hospitals where they are admitted and receiving treatment for their injuries. They participated in the Nabanna Abhiyan yesterday and were roughed up by the Mamata Police for no fault of theirs. The Police without any provocation lathi charged them and unfortunately, they sustained serious injuries," Adhikari posted on X.
11:25 AM
We are going to the NHRC against the police lathi-charge on protestors: BJP MP Saumitra Khan
11:16 AM
Odisha CM Majhi slams Mamata for 'hateful' remarks on Odisha
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi slammed his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making "negative" and "hateful" comments on the coastal state. Referring to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a Kolkata hospital, Majhi also alleged that Banerjee was making "vindictive" comments "without giving justice to the victim of the heinous crime".
10:48 AM
Group of citizens to submit representation to National Human Rights Council on West Bengal: BJP leader
