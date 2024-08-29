Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE news: BJP to begin sit-in protests in West Bengal

Citing the 'Nabbana Abhijan' rally and its aftermath, BJP MP from Bishnupur, Saumitra Khan said on Thursday that a group of concerned citizens will call upon the chairperson of the National Human Right Commission to submit a representation on the events that took place on August 27 and 28, which he said are a blatant violation of human rights.

In a note, the BJP MP said, "A group of concerned citizens of civil society across the country consisting of Members of Parliament, Former IPS officer, Senior Advocates of the Supreme Court and High Court, and Members of Legislative Assembly amongst others will be calling upon the acting chairperson of the NHRC (National Human Right Commission) on August 29 at 2 pm to submit a representation on the unfolding events occurred on August 27 and August 28 in the West Bengal that are blatant violation of human rights." On Wednesday, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar staged a sit-in protest on the road at Baguiati in Kolkata during the 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' called by BJP in Bengal.

Majumdar also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for advocating violence and said that "shamelessly inciting gathering" by the West Bengal CM is nothing less than a blatant endorsement of revenge politics from the highest office in the state. BJP had called for a '12 hour Bengal Bandh' on Wednesday after Kolkata police resorted to lathi charges, the use of water cannons and tear gas against the protestors in Nabnna Abhiyaan' Rally.