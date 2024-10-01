Kolkata RG Kar case: Doctors resume 'indefinite strike', list 10 demands

West Bengal's junior doctors, who resumed their indefinite "total cease work" on Tuesday, following the rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, have criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the slow pace of their inquiry. In a statement, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front also expressed frustration with the Supreme Court, stating that they feel “disappointed and angered by this protracted judicial process".

The doctors had previously ended their extended strike on September 19 after multiple rounds of discussions with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, they now claim that the state government has failed to deliver on its promises.

The protesting doctors have presented 10 demands to the Bengal government:

1. Abhaya's demand for justice should be addressed without delay, avoiding any extended judicial proceedings.

2. The Health Ministry needs to be held accountable for administrative failures and corruption, and should promptly remove the Health Secretary from their role.

3. A state-wide centralised referral system must be swiftly introduced in all hospitals and medical institutions.

4. Each medical college and hospital should implement a digital system to monitor bed vacancies.

5. Task forces, with elected junior doctor representatives, must be established in all hospitals and medical colleges to oversee the installation of CCTVs, on-call rooms, and bathroom facilities.

6. Police presence in hospitals should be strengthened by hiring permanent male and female officers, rather than relying on civic volunteers.

7. Immediate action is needed to fill all vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers in hospitals.

8. Investigative committees must be set up in each medical college to probe individuals involved in threat activities, with a state-level inquiry committee also formed.

9. Student council elections must be conducted in all medical colleges without delay, with recognition of RDAs and elected student and junior doctor representation in decision-making bodies.

10. Immediate investigation is required into the widespread corruption and disorder within the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) and the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB).

What did the Supreme Court say on September 30?

The Supreme Court directed all social media platforms to remove posts revealing the identity of the Kolkata victim. The court also reviewed a status report submitted by the CBI and acknowledged that important findings had emerged from the investigation.

Additionally, the apex court pointed out that the victim's injuries were worsened due to her braces and glasses.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was instructed to present an update at the next hearing regarding whether individuals under investigation for financial misconduct were still employed at RG Kar Hospital. The case was then adjourned until after the Dussehra break.

What happened on August 9 at RG Kar Hospital?

On August 9, the victim was raped and murdered in the seminar room of RG Kar Hospital. She had gone there to rest after her shift.

Accused Sanjay Roy has been arrested in connection with the crime.

The incident also exposed corruption within the hospital, along with alleged attempts to cover it up. Arrests have been made, including those of former hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and a police officer.

