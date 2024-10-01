FCI to install modern video surveillance system at 561 storage depots

State-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) plans to install about 23,750 cameras across its 561 depots as it is upgrading to a modern IP-based video surveillance system in the storage depots. The implementation of this new IP-based system will significantly enhance monitoring capabilities through high-resolution imaging, improved scalability, and remote access, the Food Ministry said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp CCTV Cameras installed in the new surveillance system will support onboard analytics features like camera tempering, camera field of view change, camera blur/out of focus, motion detection and trip wire etc. This new surveillance system will feature the establishment of a centralised Command Control Centre (CCC) and a Network Operating Centre (NoC) at FCI headquarters.

The health of the installed system will be centrally monitored through the CCC, along with a provision for storing incidental data on-demand basis.

It will also offer advanced video analytics and strengthened security measures, enabling FCI to effectively oversee and manage day-to-day operations across its depots.

The proposed system will also include environmental and humidity sensors on a pilot basis, which will further enhance its functionality.

These sensors will enable the monitoring of environmental conditions, providing valuable data for assessing their impact and ensuring optimal conditions for the system's performance in the future, the statement added.