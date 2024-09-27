Kolkata trams: From city lifeline to heritage relic and future symbol

Against a grey sky, the camera follows a trolley connecting a tram car with an overhead cable. The shot spans about two minutes as the opening credits roll for Mahanagar — one of Satyajit Ray’s masterpieces, part of a trilogy centred around the "Big City," Kolkata.

For generations, filmmakers like Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, and Mrinal Sen have used trams as an iconic backdrop to evoke the essence of Kolkata, besides the Howrah Bridge and Victoria Memorial. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

But now, if the state government has its way, this symbol of the city may soon exist only as a heritage piece.

Earlier this week, West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty announced plans to operate trams only on a single route , from Esplanade to Maidan, as a heritage stretch, citing traffic management as the main concern. The state’s transport department, which organises Durga Puja packages for pandal hoppers, has omitted trams this year due to objections from the traffic police.

The government's stance comes amid ongoing PIL hearings in Calcutta High Court over the gradual discontinuation of tram services. As the city waits for a final verdict, the people of Kolkata have already taken the news to heart.

“What will remain of our pride?” asks filmmaker Goutam Ghose. “This is Asia’s first tramway — our heritage.”

People from Mumbai and the South come here to film trams, he says. “The Howrah Bridge, trams, and yellow taxis — these are Kolkata’s icons. Globally, trams are popular; we need to upgrade this system, not discard it," Ghose adds.

More From This Section

On social media, nostalgia has surged, with netizens sharing reels and photos of trams, accompanied by taglines like, “Forever in our hearts”, and “Chilo, ache, thakbe (there was, is, and will be)”.

On Thursday, tram enthusiasts demonstrated at the Shyambazar tram depot, raising "Tram Bachao" slogans. This likely won’t be the last protest in a city known for its passion, and which recently witnessed public outcry over the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Yet, the government’s stance isn’t surprising. The diding of Kolkata’s trams, now in their 151st year, has been fading for some time.

In 2011, the year Trinamool Congress came to power, there were 37 routes. That number fell to 15 by 2017, and stood at 2 in 2022.

There is absolutely no evidence to suggest that trams are slow or they slow down the traffic as it's being made out to be, Debasish Bhattacharya, president of Calcutta Tram Users Association (CTUA), noted.



Formed in 2016 to advocate for trams, the CTUA's efforts coincide with growing global calls for sustainable, eco-friendly transport systems amid the climate crisis.

Pradeep Kakkar, founding member of the NGO People United for Better Living in Calcutta, says the transport system is being dismantled for commercial reasons.

The government wants the tram depots — valuable property — freed up, he says. “We filed a petition to stop the bitumenisation of tram tracks, which is the death knell for trams. Last year, the court ruled in our favour, but the state government is violating this order. We have now filed an application for contempt in court,” he adds.

GM Kapur, convenor of the Calcutta chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach), is equally disappointed. Limiting tram services to one route undermines both heritage conservation and environmental efforts, he says. “Trams are the most sustainable, eco-friendly mode of transport.”

Nearly two decades ago, Intach had conceived and created a heritage tram route called Banalata with Calcutta Tramways Company and West Bengal tourism. It was named after poet Jibanananda Das’s iconic work, Banalata Sen. Das, ironically, had been fatally struck by a tram in 1954.

Kolkata introduced trams in 1873 — initially, as a horse-drawn service. Despite the advent of other public transport options, trams continued to run, albeit with a dwindling ridership. Now, their future hangs in the balance.

CTUA recently posted on X: “Over 450 cities globally run trams, and 70+ cities have brought them back after discontinuation. Cities with higher population density and fewer roads than Kolkata have reintroduced trams! Why can't Kolkata?”

Strasbourg in France, for instance, rebuilt its 60-km tram network, which is over a century-old, after decades of decline. Other French cities followed suit. Sydney, after halting trams, reinstated the service at a cost of 2.9 billion Australian dollars to reduce congestion. Melbourne never gave up trams.

In India, Kolkata's is the last surviving tram system — Mumbai stopped its tram service in 1964, Delhi in 1963, and Chennai in 1953.

“The tram is a living heritage, not a museum piece. It’s a solution to Kolkata’s environmental and traffic challenges,” says Mahadeb Shi, general secretary, CTUA.





Time Travel

February 24, 1873: First tram (horse-drawn) runs in Kolkata For tram enthusiasts, Kolkata still holds the final opportunity to revive this historical mode of transport — not just as a relic of the past, but as a symbol of the future.

1880: Calcutta Tramways Company (CTC) formed and registered in London

1882: Steam engine trams introduced

1900: Electricity-powered trams introduced

1952: West Bengal govt frames an Act giving 15 years to take over the management

1967: CTC British management leaves without paying salaries; govt takes charge

1982: Steel body tram introduced

1992: CTC re-introduces bus service with 40 buses

2013: AC tram introduced

2023: Calcutta High Court stops bitumenisation of tram tracks through an interim order

2024: West Bengal transport minister announces plan to run trams on only one heritage route