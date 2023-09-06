Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages and greetings

India will celebrate Krishna Janmashtami on September 6 and September 7, 2023, this year. This festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the most powerful human incarnation of Lord Vishnu.



This festival is celebrated on Ashtami of Krishna Paksh or the 8th day of the dark fortnight of Bhadon. This year, the Nitisha Puja will begin at 11:57 p.m. on September 6, 2023, and will last till 12.42 a.m. on September 7, 2023.

Hence, people never miss the chance to greet their close friends and family members and share the best messages, quotes, wishes and more.

Check out the best messages, quotes, wishes, here:

Janmashtami 2023: Best wishes May the spirit of Janmashtami bring love and laughter into you and your family members’ life. Wish you a very happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May the divine tunes of Lord Krishna’s flute soothe your soul and give you inner peace. Happy Janmashtami to your and your family members!

Wishing you a day filled with devotion and spirituality. Have a blessed Happy Lord Krishna Janmashtami!

May Almighty inspire you to embrace the path of righteousness. Wishing you a very Happy Janmashtami!

On this sacred occasion of Janmashtami, may Lord’s divine grace be with you and your family. Have a very Happy Janmashtami!

May Natkhat Nandlal always make your life colorful with lively pranks that keep you on your toes and instills and evokes child-like traits in you, at all times. Happy Janmashtami Wishes!!!

On this Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna come to your house crawling on his little toes and take away all your worries and sorrows and bless you and your family. Happy Janmashtami! Janmashtami 2023: Best messages

May the sweet melodies of Lord Krishna's flute fill your heart with boundless joy and serenity. On this auspicious Janmashtami, may your life be graced with love, happiness, and inner peace.

Embrace the devotion of Lord Krishna on this Janmashtami and experience divine bliss. May your celebration be a journey towards spiritual fulfilment and enlightenment.

May your life be adorned with virtues such as wisdom, love, and the ability to face challenges with grace, just as Lord Krishna exemplifies. Shine brightly with positivity and kindness.

Krishna's teachings continue to be a source of timeless wisdom and enlightenment. May you find enduring inspiration and guidance in his divine words. May his wisdom shape your choices.

May you find strength in Lord Krishna's teachings and find the courage to overcome life's challenges with grace and resilience.

Wishing you a Janmashtami filled with devotion and love for Lord Krishna. May his divine presence always light up your life.