Special Parliament session to be conducted in new building from Sept 19

The special session of Parliament will begin in the old building on September 18. It will be later moved to the new building on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, according to a report by The Times of India (TOI).



On August 31, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi announced that Parliament's special session will be held from September 18 to 22.



In a post X (formerly Twitter), Joshi said, "Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to September 22 having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament."



The Centre has not revealed the agenda for the special session of Parliament till now.



The sudden announcement of a special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22 has taken political circles by surprise, leading to intense speculation on the purpose behind the announcement.



Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi listing the issues for discussion and debate in the upcoming special session of the Parliament.



The list of topics includes the current economic situation focusing on increasing price rise, demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to investigate the Adani group, the rise in communal tension in different states, including Haryana and the ethnic violence in Manipur.



"I earnestly hope that in a spirit of constructive cooperation, these issues will be taken up in the forthcoming special session," she said.



On September 5, the Congress said it would constructively participate in the special session of Parliament. However, it made it clear that it won't sit there only for "Modi Chalisa" and that issues of public concern should also be raised during the five-day sitting.



The party's stance was decided at a strategy group meeting chaired by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, where leaders of the Congress in both Houses were also present.