Kunal Kamra says no to Bigg Boss: 'I'd rather check into a mental hospital'

Comedian Kunal Kamra has claimed that he was approached to participate in the upcoming season of the popular reality TV show 'Bigg Boss,' hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Taking to Instagram, Kamra shared a screenshot of a purported message from a casting director who had reached out to him with the offer.

In the message, the casting agent wrote: “I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss and your name came up as someone they might find interesting. I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it’s such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?”

Sharing the screenshot, Kamra wrote: “I would much rather check into a mental hospital.”

ALSO READ | Bombay HC grants Kunal Kamra protection till April 17, seeks govt reply He shared the post via Instagram Stories, soundtracked by a song from Salman Khan’s film Radhe. However, Kamra did not clarify whether the offer was for Bigg Boss 19 or the digital-only Bigg Boss OTT.

Kunal Kamra’s recent controversy

The comments led to police summons and an FIR filed against Kamra for alleged defamation and “statements promoting public mischief.” Following the backlash, Kamra claimed he received nearly 500 death threats and decided to temporarily leave Mumbai, relocating to his home state of Tamil Nadu.

He later approached the Madras High Court, which granted him interim protection from arrest by the Mumbai Police in relation to the FIR.

Kunal Kamra and BookMyShow controversy