Home / India News / 11 more miners to get scientific coal mining nod in Meghalaya soon: CM

11 more miners to get scientific coal mining nod in Meghalaya soon: CM

As of now three miners have started extracting coal using scientific mining methods as prescribed by the Central authorities and they are dealing with issues of safe transportation, Meghalaya CM said

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma
Chief minister had virtually inaugurated the first scientific coal mining block at Saryngkham-A block in the Byndihati East Jaintia Hills district (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Shillong
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said eleven more miners are all set to get the mining opening permission for starting scientific mining of coal in the state soon.

As of now three miners have started extracting coal using scientific mining methods as prescribed by the Central authorities and they are dealing with issues of safe transportation, he said on Tuesday.

"Mining of coal by three (3) miners in the state has started in a scientific manner after the Coal Ministry was satisfied with the work of extracting coal," said Sangma.

Sangma said that as per the latest information, 11 more miners are awaiting permission from the Ministry to extract coal in the state.

"I don't have the exact number but in 1-2 months, another 10-11 miners mostly from East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills will be getting the permission to extract coal in a scientific manner," he said.

On March 17, 2025, after more than decades, mining in Meghalaya was re-opened in East Jaintia Hills.

Also Read

Meghalaya govt to double state's GDP, make it $10 bn economy: Governor

Premium

Manipur story gets bigger as Conrad Sangma withdraws support to state govt

Manappuram, Muthoot slip up to 10% as RBI to review gold loan regulations

PSEB 10th Result 2025: How to check results via website, DigiLocker or SMS

'Boys will be boys': White House on Elon Musk vs Peter Navarro tariff clash

The chief minister had virtually inaugurated the first scientific coal mining block at Saryngkham-A block in the Byndihati East Jaintia Hills district.

In January 2025, the Ministry of Coal had approved three coal mining leases which include Saryngkham-A and Lumia-khi-Wah Sarang in East Jaintia Hills and Pyndeng-shalang in West Khasi Hills.

Rat hole mining was banned by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) following numerous complaints on its devastating impact on the environment besides a series of coal mine tragedies in Meghalaya.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana en route to India: Key details

CNG price up by ₹1.5, cooking gas by ₹1 in Mumbai-MMR - 4th hike in 6 mths

LIVE news updates: Donald Trump's 26% tariffs on Indian goods come into force

Bank Holiday on Mahavir Jayanti: Will banks remain closed on April 9 or 10?

Crisis brewing in Mamata's party? TMC leaders wash dirty linen in public

Topics :Conrad SangmaMeghalayaMeghalaya miners

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story