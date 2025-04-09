11 more miners to get scientific coal mining nod in Meghalaya soon: CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said eleven more miners are all set to get the mining opening permission for starting scientific mining of coal in the state soon.

As of now three miners have started extracting coal using scientific mining methods as prescribed by the Central authorities and they are dealing with issues of safe transportation, he said on Tuesday.

"Mining of coal by three (3) miners in the state has started in a scientific manner after the Coal Ministry was satisfied with the work of extracting coal," said Sangma.

Sangma said that as per the latest information, 11 more miners are awaiting permission from the Ministry to extract coal in the state.

"I don't have the exact number but in 1-2 months, another 10-11 miners mostly from East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills will be getting the permission to extract coal in a scientific manner," he said.

On March 17, 2025, after more than decades, mining in Meghalaya was re-opened in East Jaintia Hills.

Also Read

The chief minister had virtually inaugurated the first scientific coal mining block at Saryngkham-A block in the Byndihati East Jaintia Hills district.

In January 2025, the Ministry of Coal had approved three coal mining leases which include Saryngkham-A and Lumia-khi-Wah Sarang in East Jaintia Hills and Pyndeng-shalang in West Khasi Hills.

Rat hole mining was banned by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) following numerous complaints on its devastating impact on the environment besides a series of coal mine tragedies in Meghalaya.