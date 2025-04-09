CNG price up by ₹1.5, cooking gas by ₹1 in Mumbai-MMR - 4th hike in 6 mths

People living in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will have to pay more for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and piped cooking gas from today, April 9. Under the revised rates, CNG will now cost ₹79.50 per kg, which is an increase of ₹1.5 per kg. Similarly, the price of piped natural gas (PNG) used for cooking will go up by ₹1 per unit, making the new rate ₹49 per kg, according to a report by The Times of India.

Why price hikes?

The price hike has been announced by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) , the main supplier of CNG and piped gas in the region. A senior MGL official explained the reason behind the hike, saying, “Due to the rise in domestic gas prices and changes in the exchange rate, we are forced to increase the prices of CNG and PNG.”

Impact on public transport and households

This hike is expected to affect a large number of people in Mumbai and nearby areas. Reports suggest that about 3 lakh autorickshaws and nearly 20,000 black-and-yellow taxis in Mumbai depend on CNG for fuel.

The price hike will also impact households as over 24 lakh homes in MMR use piped gas for cooking.

However, despite the increase, MGL says piped gas continues to provide safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly service to consumers.

Fourth hike in six months

Earlier this year, on February 1, auto and taxi fares were increased by ₹3 in MMR, with rising fuel prices being one of the key reasons.

The latest increase is the fourth hike in CNG prices within the last six months. Previously, CNG prices were raised twice in November and once again in December last year.

MGL officials, however, pointed out that even with the new rates, CNG remains a cost-effective option compared to other fuels.

“CNG still offers savings of about 47 per cent compared to petrol and 12 per cent compared to diesel in Mumbai,” the official said.

CNG and PNG usage in Mumbai

MGL currently operates 358 CNG stations across MMR, and the demand for CNG vehicles is steadily growing. According to the The Times of India report, around 5 lakh private cars in the region run on CNG. Many car buyers now prefer dual fuel vehicles that run on both petrol and CNG to manage fuel costs.