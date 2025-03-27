Kunal Kamra row: Mumbai Police asks stand-up to appear before it on Mar 31

Mumbai police on Thursday asked stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra to appear before it on March 31 in connection with the case against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The case stems from Kamra's recent show at the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where he performed a parody song targeting Eknath Shinde.

The act prompted a backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, who vandalised the club and the hotel in which it is located on Sunday night. Kamra (36) was booked by Khar police on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. Kamra was asked to appear before police on Tuesday but he had sought seven days time, the official said. "In the second summons issued to him, Kunal Kamra has been asked to appear before police on March 31," the official informed. Police had also arrested 12 Shiv Sainiks, including leader Rahool Kanal, for vandalising the studio in which Kamra's show was filmed and the hotel in which it is located. They were granted bail hours after being held. The Maharashtra legislative council has also admitted a breach of privilege notice against Kamra in connection to his alleged derogatory remarks against Shinde. As per his Instagram bio, Kamra is currently in Puducherry.