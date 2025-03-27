LIVE: LoP a crucial position in our parliamentary tradition, says Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

On Wednesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the voices of opposition, especially that of the leader of the opposition (LoP), are currently being curtailed in the Parliament. He further alleged that while members of the ruling party are given the floor without any hindrance, the LoP is often prevented from speaking, citing procedural rules. Emphasising the crucial role of LoP in parliamentary tradition, Gogoi said such actions raise concerns about fairness in legislative proceedings. Gogoi's statement comes after LoP Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was not allowed to speak. The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 11 Tamil Nadu fishermen in one boat fishing in the Bay of Bengal and took them to Kangesanthurai Naval camp for investigation: Rameswaram Fishermen Association, news agency ANI reported.

US President Donald Trump said that he was imposing a 25 per cent tariff on auto imports on Thursday (IST). The move comes at a time when the trade tariff deadline looms. Responding to Trump's decision, the White House noted that such a move would foster domestic manufacturing, however, it could also put a financial squeeze on automakers who depend on global supply chains. "This will continue to spur growth. We'll effectively be charging a 25 per cent tariff," Trump told reporters.

The tariffs could be complicated as even US automakers source their components from around the world, meaning that they could face higher costs and lower sales.