LIVE: LoP a crucial position in our parliamentary tradition, says Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi
File image of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 8:46 AM IST
On Wednesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the voices of opposition, especially that of the leader of the opposition (LoP), are currently being curtailed in the Parliament. He further alleged that while members of the ruling party are given the floor without any hindrance, the LoP is often prevented from speaking, citing procedural rules. Emphasising the crucial role of LoP in parliamentary tradition, Gogoi said such actions raise concerns about fairness in legislative proceedings. Gogoi's statement comes after LoP Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was not allowed to speak.  

US President Donald Trump said that he was imposing a 25 per cent tariff on auto imports on Thursday (IST). The move comes at a time when the trade tariff deadline looms. Responding to Trump's decision, the White House noted that such a move would foster domestic manufacturing, however, it could also put a financial squeeze on automakers who depend on global supply chains. "This will continue to spur growth. We'll effectively be charging a 25 per cent tariff," Trump told reporters.
The tariffs could be complicated as even US automakers source their components from around the world, meaning that they could face higher costs and lower sales.
 

8:46 AM

Budget session: Congress MP Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Manish Tewari has moved an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on the "alleged aberrations in the higher judiciary".
 

8:45 AM

11,000 kg of gunpowder illegally stored at firm's blast-hit godown in Goa: Police

Investigation into a fire-triggered blast at the warehouse of a private small calibre ammunition making factory in South Goa last week has indicated that nearly 11,000 kg of gunpowder was illegally stored at the facility, police said.

In a media statement on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said around 11,000 kg of gunpowder was stored in one of the magazines without obtaining the requisite licence from authorities by M/s Hughes Precision Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, which owned the factory.

8:32 AM

8:32 AM

SL navy apprehends 11 Tamil Nadu fishermen, takes them to Kangesanthurai Naval camp for investigation

Earlier on March 20, 13 Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing outside the approved boundaries returned home to India after being handed over by the Indian Embassy in Colombo.

8:28 AM

LoP a very important position in our parliamentary tradition: Gaurav Gogoi

On Wednesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the voices of opposition, especially that of the leader of the opposition (LoP), are currently being curtailed in the Parliament. He further alleged that while members of the ruling party are given the floor without any hindrance, the LoP is often prevented from speaking, citing procedural rules. Emphasising the crucial role of LoP in parliamentary tradition, Gogoi said such actions raise concerns about fairness in legislative proceedings. Gogoi's statement comes after LoP Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was not allowed to speak. 
 
First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

