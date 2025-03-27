LIVE: LoP a crucial position in our parliamentary tradition, says Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Latest LIVE updates: Catch all the latest news from around the world here
On Wednesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the voices of opposition, especially that of the leader of the opposition (LoP), are currently being curtailed in the Parliament. He further alleged that while members of the ruling party are given the floor without any hindrance, the LoP is often prevented from speaking, citing procedural rules. Emphasising the crucial role of LoP in parliamentary tradition, Gogoi said such actions raise concerns about fairness in legislative proceedings. Gogoi's statement comes after LoP Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was not allowed to speak. The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 11 Tamil Nadu fishermen in one boat fishing in the Bay of Bengal and took them to Kangesanthurai Naval camp for investigation: Rameswaram Fishermen Association, news agency ANI reported.
First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 8:27 AM IST