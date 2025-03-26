Kunal Kamra's video gets copyright strike on YouTube, he blames T-Series

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Wednesday accused music label T-Series of sending a copyright strike on his latest stand-up on YouTube. The 45-minute-long video, uploaded on March 23, is at the centre of a controversy over Kamra's alleged 'derogatory remarks' against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In a social media post, Kamra defended his work as legally protected under fair use, emphasising that parody and satire should not be silenced.

"Hello @TSeries, stop being a stooge. Parody & Satire comes under fair use legally. I haven’t used the lyrics or the original instrumental of the song (sic)," Kamra wrote on X.