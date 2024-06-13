Kuwait fire: Kerala govt to provide Rs 5L to kin of those from state

Kerala health minister Veena George will urgently travel to Kuwait to coordinate efforts to assist families of those who were killed and injured in the massive fire at a residential building in Kuwait, the state government said on Thursday.

After a special cabinet meeting held this morning the Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan-led government announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those who were injured in the June 12 mishap in Kuwati's city of Mangaf. Over 40 Indians were killed in the massive fire.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As per the Kerala government, George will be accompanied by State Mission Director (NHM) Jeevan Babu to coordinate efforts related to the treatment of those from the State who sustained injuries as well as oversee the repatriation of the bodies of the deceased.

The State Cabinet said that the number of people from Kerala who died in the fire has gone up to 24.

The Cabinet announced that two prominent businesspersons from Kerala, Yusuf Ali and Ravi Pillai informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that they would donate Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively.

The Cabinet added that the aid by the two businessmen would be provided via the Non-Resident Keralite's Affairs (NORKA). This will bring the total assistance to Rs 12 lakh per family.

The cabinet also expressed its condolences for the deaths in the Kuwait fire.

"Efforts are being made under the leadership of NORKA and with the initiative of expatriates to provide all possible assistance to those affected by the disaster," the Kerala government said.

"A help desk and a global contact centre are operating round the clock and the state government will fully support the interventions being carried out by the Indian government in Kuwait," it added.

Kerala's representative in Delhi, Professor K V Thomas, is maintaining constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs, the state government said.