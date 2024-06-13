Home / India News / Kuwait fire: Victims died from smoke from flammable stuff used in building

Kuwait fire: Victims died from smoke from flammable stuff used in building

Kuwait fire accident news: The labour housing facility located in the Mangaf area of Kuwait, where the fire occurred killing at least 40 Indians, is said to be in violation of safety regulations

Kuwait fire
Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a building, in Mangaf, Kuwait, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 12:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kuwait fire accident latest updates: The massive fire in a building in Kuwait on Wednesday, in which 49 foreign workers including at least 40 Indians were killed, began in the pre-dawn hours at about 4 am. All the 195 men, believed to be migrant workers, were sleeping at the moment when the fire began in the kitchen of the seven storey building.

As many as 50 people have been injured in the incident. At least 19 of the deceased belonged to Kerala and some were from Tamil Nadu.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The labour housing facility located in the Mangaf area of Kuwait, is said to be in violation of safety regulations. Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf al-Sabah accused “greedy” property owners of violations that resulted in the incident.

While there is no official word on what caused the fire, some Kuwaiti media outlets reported suspected gas leak as the reason.

Kuwait fire accident victims suffocated from smoke

Shocking details have emerged from the initial investigation carried out by the Kuwaiti officials that revealed that some sort of inflammable material was used as partitions between the rooms and the apartment of the building in question. This caused huge clouds of smoke billowing out of the building and killed many victims from suffocation. The probe also revealed that the victims could not run to the rooftop as it was locked, Kuwait Fire Department Col Sayed Al-Mousawi said.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh left for Kuwait earlier today, noting that the situation will be clearer once the team reaches there. He added that the latest information on casualties suggest that 42 or 43 are Indians.

“The situation is that the victims are mostly burn victims and some of the bodies have been charred beyond recognition. A DNA test is underway to identify the victims,” he was reported as saying to news agency ANI.

An Indian Air Force aircraft is on standby to bring back the bodies of the deceased once the identification process takes place, he said.

On Tuesday, the external affairs ministry said that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is working with the authorities to ascertain the details of the company involved in the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a high-level meeting with top officials on Wednesday evening to discuss the incident.

Also Read

FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait live match time, live streaming

Premier League Arsenal vs Man City Highlights: Goalless draw at Etihad Stadium

Heatwave: Odisha records 45 deaths in last 24 hours, toll hits 141

FA Cup2024 final highlights: Garnacho, Mainoo scored as United beat City to lift their 13th title

Heatwave scare in India: 45 lives lost in past 36 hours, death toll hits 87

IMD weather today: Heatwave to continue in North, rainfall in Eastern India

Delhi water crisis: No excess water released by Himachal, informs Haryana

Fresh encounter in J-K, 4 terrorists hiding in upper Doda: Police. Updates

LIVE: No evidence of paper-leak, allegations against NTA unfounded, says Pradhan amid NEET-UG row

Nitin Gadkari takes charge as Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :indian migrant workers in KuwaitKuwaitMinistry of External AffairsBS Web ReportsFire accident

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story