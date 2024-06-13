Kuwait fire: Victims died from smoke from flammable stuff used in building

The labour housing facility located in the Mangaf area of Kuwait, is said to be in violation of safety regulations . Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf al-Sabah accused “greedy” property owners of violations that resulted in the incident.

While there is no official word on what caused the fire, some Kuwaiti media outlets reported suspected gas leak as the reason.

Kuwait fire accident victims suffocated from smoke

Shocking details have emerged from the initial investigation carried out by the Kuwaiti officials that revealed that some sort of inflammable material was used as partitions between the rooms and the apartment of the building in question. This caused huge clouds of smoke billowing out of the building and killed many victims from suffocation. The probe also revealed that the victims could not run to the rooftop as it was locked, Kuwait Fire Department Col Sayed Al-Mousawi said.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh left for Kuwait earlier today, noting that the situation will be clearer once the team reaches there. He added that the latest information on casualties suggest that 42 or 43 are Indians.

“The situation is that the victims are mostly burn victims and some of the bodies have been charred beyond recognition. A DNA test is underway to identify the victims,” he was reported as saying to news agency ANI.

An Indian Air Force aircraft is on standby to bring back the bodies of the deceased once the identification process takes place, he said.