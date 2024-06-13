IMD weather today: Heatwave to continue in North, rainfall in Eastern India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest bulletin has warned that heatwave conditions are expected to continue in East and Northwest India for the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, extremely heavy rainfall is expected to take place over Sikkim and West Bengal. Similar weather conditions will prevail today in Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka.

Chances of severe rain are high in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura throughout the following three days. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh until June 17.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Delhi today

On June 13, 2024, the temperature in Delhi is predicted to stay around 43.56 °C. The day is expected to see a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.84 °C and 46.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h.

The expected low and high temperatures for tomorrow, Friday, June 14, 2024, in Delhi are 36.83 °C and 43.42 °C, respectively. The humidity will be 23% tomorrow.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Heatwave alert

The weather office gave a heatwave alert for June 13 in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu Division, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Odisha.

Up until June 16, IMD predicted a heatwave to severe heat wave conditions in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The weather company noted the prevalence of heatwave conditions in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Delhi till June 17; and in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan till June 14.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Heavy rainfall

The IMD has also identified a cyclonic circulation at lower tropospheric levels over northeast Assam and nearby regions. As a result, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal may experience isolated heavy rains.

It is likely that parts of Kerala, Telangana, Marathwada, Mahe, and the interior of Karnataka will receive isolated heavy rains.

The IMD's weather bulletin dated June 12 stated, “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Konkan & Goa during next 5 days and over Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada during next 2 days.”

The weather office has also forecasted light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and breezes for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry until June 17.

On June 13 and 16, heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha, according to the weather service. Heavy showers are expected in Kerala on June 16, in Interior Karnataka today, and in Karnataka until June 16, according to the IMD forecast.