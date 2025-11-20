Labourer killed, 8 injured as building collapses in Gautam Buddh Nagar

A labourer was killed and eight others were injured on Wednesday when the roof of a three-story under-construction building collapsed in the Rabupura area of ??Gautam Buddh Nagar district, police said.

The incident occurred in Nagla Hukum village when workers were removing the lintel shuttering of the roof around noon. The structure suddenly gave way, trapping about a dozen workers under the debris, they said.

According to police, eight workers were rescued from the site with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and admitted to a hospital.

While one worker, identified as 22-year-old Zeeshan, died during treatment, five others are in a critical condition, they said.