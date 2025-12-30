Ladakh in 2025: Unrest, governance concerns and economic setbacks

A year of unrest and uncertainty brought Ladakh into the national spotlight, with rare violent protests in Leh over statehood and constitutional safeguards, the postponement of hill council elections, and tourism losses after the Pahalgam terror attack.

As 2025 closes, communities look to 2026 with cautious hope for dialogue, inclusivity, and a revival of economic and cultural life under the leadership of Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta who took over in July, replacing Brigadier B D Mishra (retd).

The residents of Ladakh described 2025 as a challenging year for the region, also marked by the detention of renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, now under review in the Supreme Court.

Six years after the abrogation of special status to J&K under Article 370 which led to the creation of separate Union Territory for Ladakh in 2019, the defining political story of 2025 was the intensification of a mass movement jointly led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), demanding full statehood for the region, its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, land and job protection. The tensions reached a breaking point on September 24, when protests in Leh turned violent. Clashes between demonstrators and security forces left four people dead, scores injured and government property damaged, including a BJP office and security vehicles.

Authorities imposed curfew, suspended mobile internet services and detained many protesters, while a judicial inquiry is underway. The detention of educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent face of the movement, escalated anger and drew national attention to Ladakh's political grievances. Even as a united front was projected on core demands, internal anxieties surfaced during the year. In Muslim-majority Kargil, political and religious leaders raised concerns over perceived disparity between Leh and Kargil districts, alleging uneven development, resource allocation and administrative outreach. Simultaneously, some groups in Leh questioned the marginalisation of Buddhist voices in talks held with the Centre, arguing that negotiations were being dominated by select political representatives while sections of civil society were sidelined.

Despite these undercurrents, LAB and KDA continued to stress unity, maintaining that regional and community concerns would be addressed within a shared political framework. Amid the unrest, the appointment of senior BJP leader Gupta as the Lt Governor of Ladakh marked a shift from bureaucratic to political leadership. The appointment raised expectations of dialogue but also scepticism, particularly after administrative changes later in the year curtailed local financial decision-making powers, reinforcing fears of increased centralisation. However, Gupta said the administration remains committed to sustained dialogue to ensure that all concerns are addressed in a constructive manner. The stakeholders have already submitted their draft proposals (to the Union home ministry) addressing various issues and the Centre will take action in the interest of the Union Territory and the nation, he had said, expressing satisfaction over the process moving forward in a structured manner.

Ladakh representatives held a meeting with the sub-committee of Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi on October 22. The panel took part in the talks with a focus on their primary demand of statehood and constitutional safeguards, as two more demands including the issue of job reservation for locals was addressed in the earlier meeting. Justifying the delay in holding elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh which completed its five-year term on October 30, the Department of Law and Justice directed the Leh deputy commissioner to administer the affairs of the hill council until a new council is constituted following fresh elections.

On August 25 last year, the central government had approved five new districts for Ladakh -- three in Leh and two in Kargil -- in response to the public demand, taking the total number of districts in the UT to seven. However, the new districts are yet to be created. The Centre had also announced 33 per cent reservation for women in the two hill councils of Leh and Kargil on December 3, 2024. The Kargil Hill Council, ruled by the National Conference and Congress, was formed in October 2023 and is completing its five-year term in October 2028. The municipalities and panchayats in the entire Ladakh had completed their term in November-December 2023. Both Leh and Kargil Hill Councils have 30 seats each. Of them, elections are held for 26 seats while four councillors are nominated by the UT administration The LG said necessary steps are being taken to put in place the required administrative, infrastructural and human resource frameworks for the smooth implementation of the five new districts in the UT.

He said the long-awaited creation of five districts is expected to bring governance closer to the people, improve access to essential services, and address long-standing developmental imbalances in Ladakh's unique and challenging terrain. Ladakh's fragile ecology came under sharp focus in 2025 after the region experienced unusually heavy rainfall, triggering flash floods, damaging roads, bridges and homes, and isolating several villages. Scientists warned that extreme weather events in the cold desert region pointed to accelerating climate change, posing risks to glaciers, water security and traditional livelihoods. Even as political tensions simmered, strategic infrastructure development gathered pace. The Border Roads Organisation completed and upgraded several high-altitude roads and passes, enhancing connectivity for remote villages and strengthening military logistics along the Line of Actual Control with China.