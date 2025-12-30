Shah to hold series of organisational meetings on 2nd day of Bengal visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a series of meetings with party leaders in Kolkata on Tuesday, with barely a few months left for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Shah reached the city on Monday on a three-day visit.

He is scheduled to hold back-to-back closed-door meetings with the BJP's MLAs and MPs, besides representatives in various civic bodies, a leader said.

He is also expected to meet the top brass of the RSS in the state.

He is also scheduled to address a press conference during the day.

After his arrival on Monday, Shah held a meeting at the BJP office in Salt Lake to take stock of the party's organisational preparedness for the upcoming polls.