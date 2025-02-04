Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Ladki Bahin scheme to continue in Maharashtra without interruption: Shinde

Ladki Bahin scheme to continue in Maharashtra without interruption: Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the Ladki Bahin scheme will continue without interruption, reaffirming the Mahayuti government's commitment to the welfare of women

Eknath Shinde, Eknath
Women are provided a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 under the scheme | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the Ladki Bahin scheme will continue without interruption, reaffirming the Mahayuti government's commitment to the welfare of women.

The Ladki Bahin scheme is widely credited to have contributed to the BJP-led coalition's big win in the state assembly polls in November 2024.

Women are provided a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 under the scheme.

The Shiv Sena headed by Shinde and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP are constituents of the ruling Mahayuti.

Addressing a gathering at an event in Thane city on Monday night, Shinde said, "The Mahayuti government would never allow the Ladki Bahin scheme to be discontinued."  He reiterated the government's commitment to social welfare programmes.

"Our responsibility has increased as we have been given another chance to serve the people," said Shinde, who holds charge of the housing and urban development departments.

Also Read

LIVE News: 5 new cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome detected in Pune, tally up at 163 in Maharashtra

Ready to help reconcile two Senas, but hearts need to meet first: Shirsat

Premium

GBS in parts of Maharashtra: Likely reasons for disease's outbreak

Ajit Pawar warns party workers against involvement in extortion rackets

Supriya Sule blames urban planning failure, pollution for rising GBS cases

He addressed concerns related to pending housing projects across Mumbai, Thane, Pune and the rest of Maharashtra.

The minister assured that stalled development projects, some pending for over 25 years, would now be completed in a time-bound manner.

He praised the cluster development scheme introduced by the Maharashtra government, calling it a one-of-a-kind initiative not seen in any other country.

It would effectively address shortcomings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme, particularly the exclusion of residents living on upper floors from rehabilitation benefits, Shinde said.

"The cluster scheme will provide a comprehensive solution for all types of rehabilitation and development, ensuring that every affected family receives the benefits they deserve," he said.

Taking a dig at political opponents, Shinde said his government does not merely show pictures and make grand announcements, but takes action and delivers results.

"Now that I am the housing minister, I will ensure that long-pending projects finally see the light of day and are completed on time," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Signal glitch near Mumbai hits Central Railway's local services: Official

Light rain improves Delhi's air quality, cold conditions likely to return

Mumbai suburban network to get new trains to reduce overcrowding: Vaishnaw

Grap-3 restrictions lifted as Delhi air improves to 'poor' after rainfall

Smell conspiracy behind Kumbh stampede, probe on: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

Topics :Eknath ShindeMaharashtrawelfare schemes

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story