Light rain improves Delhi's air quality, cold conditions likely to return

Parts of Delhi received light rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday which improved the air quality of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects light drizzle throughout the day, which may see a return of cold conditions.

At 8:30 am, the minimum temperature in Delhi is 12 degrees Celsius, which the IMD has categorised as above normal for February, while the maximum temperature is 21 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall to continue for next two days

Delhi's weather continues to fluctuate, as days continue to remain unusually warm while nights bring a drop in temperature. Adding to this, IMD predicts light showers for the next two days with increasing levels of fog expected in the national capital. Dense fog conditions still continue in isolated parts of the city.

The IMD has also noted the possibility of a thunderstorm today.

IMD weather forecast

Weather patterns are likely to fluctuate due to an active western disturbance that will affect North India February 8 onwards. The IMD has also predicted rainfall across the western Himalayan region till February 5. The minimum temperature across north-west India is expected to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees over the next three days.

AQI improves after rain

Delhi's air quality significantly improved as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'poor' category and was recorded at 245 at 8 am on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday revoked Grap stage III restrictions after a decline was observed in the AQI.