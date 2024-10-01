Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2024: All about India's third Prime Minister

On October 2nd of every year, India celebrates Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti. The birthday of Shastri, remembered as an outstanding statesman and leader, coincides with Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, in whose honour this day is also celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti. The third Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, is cherished for his modesty, simplicity, and commitment to the country. Millions of people are still moved by his contribution to India, particularly in difficult times like the 1965 Indo-Pak War, and by his slogan, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan." His leadership and achievements are honoured nationwide on the anniversary of his birth each year. The year 2024 marks his 120th birth anniversary. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: History

On October 2, 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was born in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh. As a leader who stood out for the interests of the common person, Shastri played a vital role in the Indian independence movement and succeeded Jawaharlal Nehru as prime minister.

Shastri is best known for leading during the 1965 Indo-Pak War and popularising the slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer), which emphasised the value of both farmers and soldiers to the nation. His premature death in Tashkent in 1966 under strange circumstances is still up for discussion and inquiry.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: Significance

The celebration and remembrance of Lal Bahadur Shastri's ideals of integrity, simplicity, and patriotism are what make Shastri Jayanti significant. He was renowned for his uncorrupt, modest style of leadership, and his actions particularly in times of war showed how determined he was to uphold India's security and sovereignty.

Quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri

• "We would consider it our moral duty to lend all support to the ending of colonialism and imperialism so that people everywhere are free to mould their destinies."

• "We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world."

• "Discipline and united action are the real source of strength for the nation."

• "We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war."

• "The unique thing about our country is that we have Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, and people of all other religions. We have temples and mosques, gurdwaras and churches. But we do not bring all this into politics... This is the difference between India and Pakistan."

• "Our way is straight and clear - the building up of a socialist democracy at home, with freedom and prosperity for all, and the maintenance of world peace and friendship with all nations abroad."

• "We believe in the dignity of man as an individual, whatever his race, colour or creed, and his right to a better, fuller, and richer life."

• "India will have to hang her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable."

• "Non-alignment will continue to be the fundamental basis of our approach to world problems and our relations with other countries."

• "No doubt we have to have bigger projects, bigger industries, basic industries, but it is a matter of the highest importance that we look to the common man, the weakest element in the society."