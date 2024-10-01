Over 20 booked for cow slaughter in Prayagraj; meat sample sent for testing

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against two individuals and 20 unidentified persons in connection with a suspected case of cow slaughter, local police confirmed on Tuesday. The alleged incident occurred near Bheti village, within the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station, on Monday morning. The matter was brought to the attention of the authorities by right-wing groups, who claimed they had received prior information regarding the act.

The FIR was filed under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The named individuals in the report are Shamshad and Arif, along with 20 others yet to be identified.

According to the complainant Vanshika Gupta, evidence of cow slaughter, including meat, skin, and blood, was discovered at the scene. Photographs and videos were taken to support the claims. Local authorities have stated that samples of the meat and skin have been sent for examination by the chief veterinary officer.

"We conducted multiple raids throughout Monday, but the suspects are still at large. We are awaiting the results of the sample tests to confirm whether cow slaughter has indeed occurred," said Arun Kumar Singh, the officer in charge of Airport Police Station.

10 cops 'involved' in cow slaughter racket suspended

In a related development, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Mirzapur district suspended 10 police officers following a complaint from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ratnakar Mishra, who alleged that 19 police personnel were involved in an illegal cow slaughter operation. The complaint triggered an inquiry, and police received intelligence on Sunday suggesting the presence of prohibited animal meat in the Rambagh Quresh area.

Mirzapur SP Abhinandan, along with city police and field units, inspected the suspected locations. Samples of the meat were collected for forensic analysis, and 7-8 individuals were detained for questioning. Legal proceedings are underway, and the municipal corporation is reviewing the licences of nearby shops.