Landslide near Manikaran Gurudwara in Himachal kills 6, several injured

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur have expressed deep grief over the incident. | (Photo: PTI)
Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 10:12 PM IST
A landslide triggered by a storm in Himachal's Kullu district on Sunday left six people dead and as many injured after a huge tree fell on several vehicles near Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib, officials said.

Medical teams, police and revenue officials are present at the spot and coordinating rescue and relief operations, Kullu's Sub Divisional Magistrate Vikas Shukla told reporters at the spot.

A tree on a mountain opposite the gurudwara got uprooted following a storm and landslide. It fell on some vehicles and some 'rehri' (wooden carts) on the road, the officials said.

Among those killed were Manikaran resident Reena, Varsini from Bangalore and Sameer, a native of Nepal who was working in Kullu, they said.

The other three deceased are yet to be identified.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur have expressed deep grief over the incident.

Congress MLA from Kullu Sunder Singh Thakur said six people were killed when a hollow tree on the mountain opposite the Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib fell on vehicles parked on the road.

The injured have been identified as Bangalore resident Ramesh, his wife Palavi and son Bhargav; Haryana's Prachi and Vikram Aacharya and his wife Tumpa Aacharya, they said.

They have been shifted to a Kullu hospital and are out of danger, the officials said.

CM Sukhu has directed the district administration to extend all possible assistance to the victims and their families. He has also instructed them to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

Meanwhile, videos of the tragic incident are being shared on social media platforms in which people are heard saying that no help reached the spot in the first hour.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

