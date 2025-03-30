LIVE: Limousine from Vladimir Putin's official car fleet explodes near FSB headquarters in Moscow

A luxury limousine from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official car fleet exploded in central Moscow, raising fresh concerns over his safety and internal threats within the Kremlin. A video of the burning Aurus Senat, a symbol of Russia’s political elite, has surfaced online. The explosion occurred near the FSB headquarters in Lubyanka, with flames reportedly starting in the engine before spreading inside. The incident comes days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicted a major setback for Russia amid speculation about Putin’s health. Yes Bank said it has received a demand notice of Rs 2,209 crore for the assessment year 2019-20. The said assessment year was reopened by the income-tax department in April 2023, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing. The reassessment order was passed by the National Faceless Assessment Unit of the income-tax department on March 28, wherein no additional disallowances or additions were made, that is, the grounds on which the reassessment proceedings were initiated have been dropped, it said. The bank would pursue an appeal and rectification proceedings against the said reassessment order under the applicable law. The BJP government in Delhi has adopted a zero tolerance stance against corruption, directing various departments to submit six monthly action taken reports. The Finance department recently issued a communication to various departments ensuring submission of half yearly reports on January 1 and July 1 each year on the steps taken to enhance transparency and efficiency of governance and delivery of services. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a meeting with various departments on Thursday also said that her government will maintain "zero tolerance" against corruption and pay special attention to prevent irregularities in the implementation of schemes.