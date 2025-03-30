Home / India News / LIVE: Limousine from Vladimir Putin's official car fleet explodes near FSB headquarters in Moscow
BS Web Team New Delhi
Vladimir Putin, Putin
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 9:01 AM IST
The incident comes days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicted a major setback for Russia amid speculation about Putin's health.

9:01 AM

PM Modi to visit RSS founder's Keshav Hedgewar memorial in Nagpur today

As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) prepares to celebrate its centenary year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the memorial of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh in Nagpur today. The Prime Minister will also pay respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, where the architect of the Indian constitution converted to Buddhism with thousands of his followers in 1956.

8:52 AM

PM Modi to announce, inaugurate multiple projects in Chhattisgarh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, initiate the commencement of work and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects of more than Rs 33,700 crore related to various sectors in Chhattisgarh today. He will also lay the foundation for various projects, initiate the commencement of works, and address a public meeting during his first visit to the state after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Around 2 lakh people are expected to attend the function in Mohbhatta village of Bilaspur district, officials said, adding that security has been heightened in the area.

8:45 AM

Delhi govt adopts 'zero tolerance' against corruption, calls for transparency

The BJP government in Delhi has adopted a zero tolerance stance against corruption, directing various departments to submit six monthly action taken reports. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a meeting with various departments on Thursday also said that her government will maintain "zero tolerance" against corruption and pay special attention to prevent irregularities in the implementation of schemes.

8:33 AM

Yes Bank gets demand notice of Rs 2,209 crore from I-T dept for AY20

Yes Bank on Saturday said it has received a demand notice of Rs 2,209 crore for the assessment year 2019-20. The said assessment year was reopened by the income-tax department in April 2023, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

8:31 AM

Limousine from Vladimir Putin's official car fleet explodes near FSB headquarters in Moscow

A luxury limousine from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official car fleet exploded in central Moscow, raising fresh concerns over his safety and internal threats within the Kremlin. A video of the burning Aurus Senat, a symbol of Russia’s political elite, has surfaced online. The explosion occurred near the FSB headquarters in Lubyanka, with flames reportedly starting in the engine before spreading inside.
First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

