BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 8:57 AM IST
We started Bharat Jodo Yatra as we realised the usual instruments used for politics are not working anymore as they are largely controlled by BJP and RSS, Rahul Gandhi speaks at 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' event in San Francisco in USA.

Showers lashed parts of the national capital in the wee hours of Wednesday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light-to-moderate intensity rain over entire Delhi and adjoining areas.

9:24 AM May 23

NIA conducts raids at 25 locations in Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar in PFI case

9:10 AM May 23

Bharat Jodo Yatra carried spirit of affection, respect and humility, says Rahul Gandhi

8:56 AM May 23

Bharat Jodo Yatra about respecting each other and not being violent, says Rahul Gandhi

8:53 AM May 23

Govt tried their best to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Rahul Gandhi in San Francisco

8:33 AM May 23

As spy satellite crashes into sea, North Korea vows second launch as soon as possible

8:27 AM May 23

Situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant fragile, dangerous, warns IAEA chief

8:24 AM May 23

Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

The Army on Wednesday opened fire after noticing suspicious movements near the border fence along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The firing was reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpur sector around 4 am but there was no immediate report of any casualty, the officials said.

First Published: May 31 2023 | 8:11 AM IST

