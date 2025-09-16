Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Delhi to clear Rs 140 crore pending EV subsidy dues after High Court criticism
LIVE news updates: Delhi to clear Rs 140 crore pending EV subsidy dues after High Court criticism

BS Web Team New Delhi
Electric vehicle (EV) subsidy dues: The government is preparing a portal for clearing the pending dues (File image)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:41 AM IST
The Delhi government will soon begin clearing pending electric vehicle (EV) subsidy dues of about Rs 140 crore, officials have said.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said on Monday that the department will verify all subsidy applications to address the backlog, which has accumulated over two years.

  A federal appeals court in the US has rejected President Donald Trump’s bid to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook while her lawsuit contesting the dismissal is underway.
 
The 2-1 ruling, announced on Monday by a panel of the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, allowed Cook to continue working for now and likely participate in the Federal Reserve’s crucial meeting that begins Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reported. 
 
 The ruling also leaves Trump with only a few hours to ask the US Supreme Court to oust her, after he fired her last month over allegations of mortgage fraud.
 
A Delhi court on Monday sent a woman, who allegedly drove the BMW car involved in the crash that killed a senior Finance Ministry official and left his wife injured in Dhaula Kuan, to two-day judicial custody.
 
Duty Magistrate Akanksha Singh sent Gaganpreet Kaur (38) to judicial custody after she was produced before the judge at her residence, and said her custodial interrogation was not required, her counsel, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa said.

10:41 AM

Jairam Ramesh flags impact of Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday raised “core concerns” about the Great Nicobar Mega Infrastructure Project, asserting that it will disrupt and displace tribal communities, threatening their survival and well-being. He warned that the project contravenes existing regulations, policies, and laws.
 

10:03 AM

Centre extends ITR filing deadline for AY 2025-26 by a day to Sept 16

The central government on Monday extended the due date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) by one day to September 16, 2025, as the earlier deadline was September 15.The original due date for filing ITRs for AY 2025-26 was July 31, 2025.
 

8:51 AM

New York proposes rules to curb addictive social media feeds for children

New York’s attorney general on Monday unveiled proposed regulations aimed at curbing addictive social media feeds targeting children, including measures to verify users' ages. The Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act, enacted last year, bans social media companies from providing algorithm-personalised feeds to users under 18 without parental consent.
First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

