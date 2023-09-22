Home / India News / LIVE: Isro Ahmedabad to play leading role in first space mission Gaganyaan
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Isro Ahmedabad to play leading role in first space mission Gaganyaan

Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) in Ahmedabad is set to play a pivotal role in India's Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send astronauts into space. While the rocket itself will be constructed elsewhere, all internal systems for Gaganyaan will be developed in Ahmedabad. Isro's Ahmedabad facility will be responsible for building two critical systems for the Gaganyaan mission- the cabin systems and communication systems.

Key Events

9:26 AM

Isro Ahmedabad to play leading role in first space mission 'Gaganyaan'

10:49 AM

Sebi levies Rs 55 lakh fine on 11 entities for non-genuine trades

Sebi has levied penalties totalling Rs 55 lakh on 11 entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options segment on the BSE.

In 11 separate orders, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Kamala Agarwal, Kamla Devi Bajoria, Kamla Jain, Kamaljeet Kour, Kamal Ramprasad Gupta, Kamal Kumar, Kamlesh Ahuja, Kailash Narottamdas Anam, Sanjay Kumar Daga HUF Pragma Suppliers Pvt Ltd and Aromatic Tie Up Pvt Ltd.

10:34 AM

Inter-ministerial discussion under way to ease FDI norms in space sector: Official

An inter-ministerial discussion is going on to further liberalise foreign direct investment norms in the space sector to attract overseas players and private companies, a top government official has said.

The official said that there is huge scope for foreign companies to invest in India in this fast growing sector.

10:19 AM

Women empowerment scheme on hold within hrs of announcement in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has put on hold a women empowerment scheme within 24 hours of issuing an order regarding its implementation.

The scheme Mukhymantri Mahila Sashaktikaran Abhiyan was to be implemented in the state from October 2, 2023, to October 1 2024. The programme was to be monitored by the woman and child development minister, who would submit monthly reports to the chief minister and deputy chief minister, said the order issued on September 20.

10:05 AM

WB Guv gives nod for inclusion of ex-minister's name in charge sheet: CBI

The CBI told a special court that West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has given his approval to the inclusion of the name of arrested former state education minister Partha Chatterjee in the chargesheet filed by the central investigating agency in the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in government and government-sponsored schools.

According to the rule, the governor's approval is necessary to include the name of a state minister in any chargesheet.

9:48 AM

World must ask why UNSC was ineffective in resolving Ukraine war: India

As the Ukraine war continues unabated, India has said the international community must question why the Security Council, the UN's principal organ tasked with the primary responsibility to maintain international peace and security, has been rendered completely ineffective to resolve the ongoing conflict.

The remarks by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, came while he was speaking at the UN Security Council open debate on Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter through effective multilateralism: maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine'.

 

9:28 AM

Ramaswamy accuses Trump of making false promise in not repealing Obamacare

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy swiped at former President Donald Trump on Thursday for failing to repeal and replace the health care overhaul championed by his predecessor, President Barack Obama. I am never somebody who will make a false promise, Ramaswamy said at an event in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio. My friend Donald Trump promised us: repeal and replace Obamacare. Eight years later, did it happen? No, it did not. It is a false promise if it is contingent on Congress.
 
It was a rare dig at Trump by Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old businessman who is a fierce defender of the former president even while running against him for the 2024 Republican nomination. Ramaswamy has referred to Trump as the best president of the 21st century and at times has drawn criticism from other campaigns for his praise of Trump.

9:27 AM

Lok Sabha logged 132% productivity in special session: Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the Special Session of Parliament, comprising four sittings, registered a total productivity of 132 per cent. The Thirteenth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha commenced on September 18.
 
He informed that the session lasted for about 31 hours and the net productivity of the Lower House during the special sittings of the members was 132 per cent.
 

9:26 AM

Isro Ahmedabad to play leading role in first space mission 'Gaganyaan'

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) in Ahmedabad is set to play a pivotal role in India's Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send astronauts into space.

While the rocket itself will be constructed elsewhere, all internal systems for Gaganyaan will be developed in Ahmedabad. Isro's Ahmedabad facility will be responsible for building two critical systems for the Gaganyaan mission- the cabin systems and communication systems.

Topics :ISROOm BirlaGaganyaan missionAhmedabadIndia space missionLok SabhaLok Sabha SpeakerParliamentWomen's Reservation BillRajya SabhaUS presidential electionsDonald TrumpBarrack ObamaObamacareToday Newstop news of the day

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: Reports

Nvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

Special session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 cities

India counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada