LIVE: Isro Ahmedabad to play leading role in first space mission Gaganyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) in Ahmedabad is set to play a pivotal role in India's Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send astronauts into space. While the rocket itself will be constructed elsewhere, all internal systems for Gaganyaan will be developed in Ahmedabad. Isro's Ahmedabad facility will be responsible for building two critical systems for the Gaganyaan mission- the cabin systems and communication systems. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the Special Session of Parliament, comprising four sittings, registered a total productivity of 132 per cent. The Thirteenth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha commenced on September 18. Before adjourning the Lower House sine die, Speaker Birla said, "This session will be recorded as a historic one in Parliamentary history as the central legislature started its journey from a new building this session." Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy swiped at former President Donald Trump on Thursday for failing to repeal and replace the health care overhaul championed by his predecessor, President Barack Obama. I am never somebody who will make a false promise, Ramaswamy said at an event in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio. My friend Donald Trump promised us: repeal and replace Obamacare. Eight years later, did it happen? No, it did not. It is a false promise if it is contingent on Congress. Read More