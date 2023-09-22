LIVE: Isro Ahmedabad to play leading role in first space mission Gaganyaan
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) in Ahmedabad is set to play a pivotal role in India's Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send astronauts into space. While the rocket itself will be constructed elsewhere, all internal systems for Gaganyaan will be developed in Ahmedabad. Isro's Ahmedabad facility will be responsible for building two critical systems for the Gaganyaan mission- the cabin systems and communication systems. ...Read More
