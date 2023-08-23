Latest LIVE: PM Modi to witness Chandrayaan-3's landing from South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit, will virtually witness the historic landing attempt on the lunar surface as part of the country's third lunar mission - Chandrayaan-3. According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the moon. The attempted soft-landing has been scheduled at 18:04 hrs IST.



Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: India prays for successful landing on Moon

G20 countries allocated a staggering $ 1.4 trillion of public funds to support fossil fuels in 2022, aiming to counter the impact of their soaring prices due to the Ukraine war and strengthen energy reserves, a new study has said. The study by independent think tank International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) and partners comes as G20 leaders prepare for their summit meeting scheduled for September 9-10 in New Delhi.



After the rising suicide cases among students in Rajasthan's Kota, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday formed a committee that would submit a report on students' suicide. "I've called a meeting and formed a committee who would submit a report (on students' suicide)," Gehlot said at the launch of Mission-2030. Read More