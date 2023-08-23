Home / India News / Latest LIVE: PM Modi to witness Chandrayaan-3's landing from South Africa
Latest LIVE: PM Modi to witness Chandrayaan-3's landing from South Africa

Catch all the latest news updates LIVE from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 10:59 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit, will virtually witness the historic landing attempt on the lunar surface as part of the country's third lunar mission - Chandrayaan-3. According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the moon. The attempted soft-landing has been scheduled at 18:04 hrs IST.

G20 countries allocated a staggering $ 1.4 trillion of public funds to support fossil fuels in 2022, aiming to counter the impact of their soaring prices due to the Ukraine war and strengthen energy reserves, a new study has said. The study by independent think tank International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) and partners comes as G20 leaders prepare for their summit meeting scheduled for September 9-10 in New Delhi.

After the rising suicide cases among students in Rajasthan's Kota, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday formed a committee that would submit a report on students' suicide. "I've called a meeting and formed a committee who would submit a report (on students' suicide)," Gehlot said at the launch of Mission-2030.

10:59 AM Aug 23

Polls open in Zimbabwe as the president known as ''the crocodile'' seeks a second and final term

Polls have opened in Zimbabwe Wednesday as President Emmerson Mnangagwa seeks a second and final term in a country with a history of violent and disputed votes.

These are the second general elections since the ouster of longtime repressive ruler Robert Mugabe in a coup in 2017.

10:39 AM Aug 23

Modi govt owes MGNREGA wages to 18 states, UTs: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed that the Modi government still owes Rs 6,366 crore in MGNREGA wages to 18 states and union territories in the country even after a one third cut in its budget.

He also lauded the flagship rural employment guarantee programme MGNREGA introduced by the Congress on this day in 2005.

The Centre has asked all universities and higher education institutions, including IITs and IIMs, to organise special assemblies to watch the live-streaming of Chandrayaan-3's landing on moon.

The landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental occasion that will not only fuel curiosity but also spark a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It will generate a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology.

9:49 AM Aug 23

Chinese-backed port project in Peru to be the ''gateway from South America to Asia,'' official says

Dozens of cranes lift blocks weighing several tons and drop them to compact the soil of a roughly one-square-mile area on Peru's Pacific coast, part of China's most ambitious port project in Latin America designed to facilitate trade between the regions.

The port of Chancay, 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of the Peruvian capital of Lima, will be the gateway from South America to Asia, said Mario de las Casas, institutional affairs manager of COSCO Shipping, a Chinese state-owned company that is the majority owner of the project.

9:38 AM Aug 23

Two key features of Chandrayaan -- a Tamil connect and a scientific payload

Two key features that mark the Chandrayaan-3 mission by ISRO, apart from the planned soft-landing on the lunar surface, is its Tamil connection and the presence of the scientific payload onboard the propulsion module.

The Tamil connection of the Chandrayaan missions refers to the three scientists from Tamil Nadu who helmed each of the crucial Moon missions of India's space programme.

9:19 AM Aug 23

CM Gehlot forms committee after rising suicide cases among students

After the rising suicide cases among students in Rajasthan's Kota, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday formed a committee that would submit a report on students' suicide.

As many as 20 students have died by suicide in the last eight months in Rajasthan's Kota.

9:17 AM Aug 23

Ahead of G20 summit, bloc poured $1.4 trn into fossil fuels in 2022: Study

G20 countries allocated a staggering $ 1.4 trillion of public funds to support fossil fuels in 2022, aiming to counter the impact of their soaring prices due to the Ukraine war and strengthen energy reserves, a new study has said.

India, the current G20 president, has made good progress, the study says,highlighting the cut in the fossil fuel subsidies by 76 percent from 2014 to 2022 while boosting support for clean energy. This puts India in a strong position to lead on this issue, the study says.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit, will virtually witness the historic landing attempt on the lunar surface as part of the country's third lunar mission - Chandrayaan-3.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the moon. The attempted soft-landing has been scheduled at 18:04 hrs IST.

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 9:15 AM IST

