LIVE: Terrorists open fire at security forces in Anantnag, a cop injured





NCLT reserves its order on budget airline Go First's plea for insolvency resolution proceedings, reports PTI.



An Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed near Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar. Pilots have suffered injuries but are safe, the ANI reported.



India recorded 3,962 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.



The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation in Manipur where violence broke out during a tribal agitation, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.



Delhi experienced an unusual spell of shallow fog on Thursday morning, leaving residents surprised. Such weather conditions are not typical for May which is the hottest month of the year in the city with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius.



Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Thursday. The encounter erupted in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri's Drach area after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists, IANS reported.

Suspected terrorists open fired upon security forces at the Bijbhera area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, reported Hindustan Times. In the incident, one police personnel sustained minor injuries. He has been shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers. "Suspected militants on Thursday evening fired upon security forces at the Bijbhera area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. In this incident, one cop received minor injuries. He has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers," said Jammu and Kashmir police. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday cast his vote in the first phase of Municipal Corporation elections in Gorakhpur and urged people to exercise their franchise to empower their municipal body. "Today exercised my franchise in Gorakhpur for Municipal Elections-2023. Voting is our right as well as our main duty. You must also vote to make your municipal body more empowered. Long live Mother India," CM Yogi tweeted in Hindi., Voting is underway in 37 districts of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh