BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE: Terrorists open fire at security forces in Anantnag, a cop injured

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Suspected terrorists open fired upon security forces at the Bijbhera area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, reported Hindustan Times. In the incident, one police personnel sustained minor injuries. He has been shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers. "Suspected militants on Thursday evening fired upon security forces at the Bijbhera area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. In this incident, one cop received minor injuries. He has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers," said Jammu and Kashmir police.

NCLT reserves its order on budget airline Go First's plea for insolvency resolution proceedings, reports PTI.

An Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed near Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar. Pilots have suffered injuries but are safe, the ANI reported.

India recorded 3,962 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation in Manipur where violence broke out during a tribal agitation, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

Delhi experienced an unusual spell of shallow fog on Thursday morning, leaving residents surprised. Such weather conditions are not typical for May which is the hottest month of the year in the city with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius.

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Thursday. The encounter erupted in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri's Drach area after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists, IANS reported.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday cast his vote in the first phase of Municipal Corporation elections in Gorakhpur and urged people to exercise their franchise to empower their municipal body.

Key Event

4:48 PM May 23

VHP and Bajrang Dal members protested against Congress' 'ban' proposal

2:54 PM May 23

No force used against protesting wrestlers; 5 police personnel injured, says Delhi Police

2:53 PM May 23

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in India to attend SCO meet

4:49 PM May 23

BJP leaders to join Bajrang Dal in Hanuman Chalisa recital across K'taka

BJP on Thursday announced to launch a movement against Congress's proposal to ban Bajrang Dal, ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls. The manifesto promise by Congress has been turned into a launch pad for BJP in the last phase of the election campaign which will end on May 8. According to Bajrang Dal workers, the event has been organised across the temples especially in Hanuman temples on Thursday between l p.m and 7 p.m. The BJP has declared its support and also officially stated that its leaders will participate in the event.
 

4:48 PM May 23

VHP and Bajrang Dal members protested against Congress' 'ban' proposal

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters protested in various regions of Karnataka against the Congress election manifesto, which proposed banning Bajrang Dal if the party won power in the state.'Hanuman Chalisa' was also chanted in some places.
 

2:54 PM May 23

No force used against protesting wrestlers; 5 police personnel injured, says Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Thursday denied allegations that its personnel were drunk or used force against protesting wrestlers during a late-night ruckus at Jantar Mantar between police and some grapplers. The deputy commissioner of police (DCP), New Delhi, said five police personnel were injured in the Wednesday night ruckus. The wrestlers, on the other hand, have alleged that they were beaten up by the police and a couple of protesters were injured in the head.

2:53 PM May 23

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in India to attend SCO meet

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Goa on Thursday to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in the first such high-level visit to India from the neighbouring country since 2011. Bhutto Zardari's visit comes amid continued strain in ties between India and Pakistan on a number of issues including Islamabad's continued support to cross-border terrorism.

1:17 PM May 23

NIA files Chargesheet against 2 more accused in Praveen Nettaru murder case

1:01 PM May 23

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Odisha on a three-day visit

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday arrived in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on a three-day official visit. Soon after landing at the helipad, Murmu visited her in-laws' village Pahadpur, where she laid a garland at the statue of her husband late Shyam Charan Murmu.

12:32 PM May 23

Amit Shah, Om Birla attend Antim Ardas of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

12:27 PM May 23

'Manhandling' of women wrestlers shameful, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the "manhandling" of protesting women wrestlers here as shameful, and accused the BJP of never shying away from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country. He also dubbed the BJP's slogan of "Beti Bachao" as a mere hypocrisy.

11:14 AM May 23

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Manipur CM N Biren Singh, takes stock of situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Manipur CM N Biren Singh and took stock of the situation in the state where law and order disrupted after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts. A few companies of RAF have been dispatched to the state, however, adequate number of Army and paramilitary forces are already deployed there to control the situation, the ANI reported. 

11:00 AM May 23

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh casts vote in UP Municipal Elections 2023

10:38 AM May 23

S Jaishankar meets SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming in Goa

10:22 AM May 23

Fire breaks out at eatery in Mumbai's Byculla; no casualty reported

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Byculla area of Mumbai, officials said on Thursday. There was no report of any casualty in the incident which took place at 11.15 pm on Wednesday, they said. The blaze erupted in a chimney of the restaurant located on Clare Road.

9:40 AM May 23

Our party fighting election without support of other parties, hoping for positive response: Mayawati


9:16 AM May 23

Zelensky denies Ukrainian attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied that his country carried out an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, which Russia says was an attempt on President Vladimir Putin's life.

Zelensky, who is currently on a trip to Finland, told reporters in Helsinki late Wednesday night: "We are not attacking either Putin or Moscow; we are fighting on our own territory, defending our villages and towns. We don't even have enough weapons to do that... That's why we didn't attack Putin; we'll leave that to the (international) tribunal."

9:14 AM May 23

Congress slams govt after wrestlers allege manhandling by cops, expresses solidarity with grapplers

The Congress on Thursday hit out at Union Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police under him over a scuffle between police and the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar here. The Opposition party said that party MP Deepender Hooda was detained by police when he went to the spot after hearing about the "atrocities" of Delhi Police. 

9:11 AM May 23

Voting for first phase of urban body polls begins amid tight security in Uttar Pradesh

Polling for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh's Municipal Corporation elections began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

First Published: May 04 2023 | 8:48 AM IST

