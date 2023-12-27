Sensex (    %)
                        
Latest LIVE: Minor earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Assam's Tezpur

Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here

Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 7:51 AM IST

Assam's Tezpur was jolted by an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 earlier today at 5:53 am as per the National Center for Seismology. The minor earthquake reported no casualties though it caused a momentary stir among residents.

Topics : Earthquake Warning earthquakes Assam border security force Punjab Police US Drone attack US drone strike drone technology US government

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:46 AM IST

