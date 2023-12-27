Latest LIVE: Minor earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Assam's Tezpur

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock
Assam's Tezpur was jolted by an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 earlier today at 5:53 am as per the National Center for Seismology. The minor earthquake reported no casualties though it caused a momentary stir among residents.
The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Punjab Police, has recovered a made-in-China drone from a field near Mari Kamboke village of Tarn Taran district. 'The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 classic, made in China)," BSF said a release. Earlier on Tuesday, the force also recovered four packets of a narcotic substance suspected to be heroin from a farmhouse in Fazilka district. The packets were allegedly dropped using a drone.
The US government on Tuesday said that it had shot down twelve attack drones
and five missiles, which it claimed were launched by the Iran-backed Houthis. The USS Laboon, a guided-missile destroyer, and F-18 fighter jets from the Eisenhower carrier strike group are in the southern Red Sea as part of a US-led coalition meant to protect shipping lanes from attack by the Houthis in the key Bab el-Mandeb strait, according to The Times of Israel.
