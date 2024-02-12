LIVE news updates: 7 Navy veterans back in India after release from Qatar

Eight former Indian naval personnel, who were sentenced to death in Qatar, were released by Qatari authorities on Monday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that India welcomed the decision. After diplomatic intervention by New Delhi, the capital punishment was commuted to an extended prison term. "The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar," the MEA said. "Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals," the ministry added.
Ahead of the crucial trust vote in Bihar, the ruling Janata Dal (United) shifted its legislators to a hotel near the legislature. The JDU faces its first big test on the floor of the Assembly after its return to the BJP-led NDA. JD(U) legislators were seen making their way to the Chanakya Hotel in Patna, news agency ANI reported. Earlier this month, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar and to form a new government with the support of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He had resigned as chief minister on January 28, his second volte face in less than 18 months. Police officials imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in North-East Delhi and at the borders with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh Ahead of the farmers' march to the national capital on February 13. Police also announced the imposition of Section 144 in Shahadara and Gandhi Nagar areas of Delhi. This comes ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' march organised by approximately 200 farmers' unions to press for their demands, including a separate law to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm produce.
LIVE news update: Freed Navy veterans praise PM on return from Qatar
Seven of the eight Indian navy veterans who were sentenced to death on 'espionage' charges, said they wouldn't have been freed without sustained diplomatic efforts at PM Modi's behest to secure their release. Their death sentence was later commuted to an extended prison term following sustained diplomatic interventions and legal assistance from New Delhi.