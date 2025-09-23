Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Relationship with India is of critical importance to US, says Rubio
Marco Rubio, Jaishankar
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly. Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
India is a “relationship of critical importance” to the United States, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday as he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly high-level week.
 
Rubio voiced his “appreciation” for New Delhi’s continued engagement on bilateral matters, including trade, defence, energy, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals.
 
According to a State Department readout, Rubio reiterated that “India is a relationship of critical importance to the United States” and welcomed the Indian government’s cooperation across multiple sectors.
 
Both leaders agreed that Washington and New Delhi would continue to work together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including through the Quad grouping, the statement added.
 
Harris regrets not raising concerns over Biden’s 2024 run
 
US Vice President Kamala Harris said she regrets not having raised her concerns earlier about President Joe Biden seeking a second term, at a time when most Americans believed he was too old for the presidency.
 
“I have and had a certain responsibility that I should have followed through on,” Harris told Rachel Maddow on MSNBC on Monday evening, in her first live television interview since the election.
 
Her remarks build on a section in her book 107 Days, which reflects on her experience of stepping in as the Democratic presidential nominee after Biden exited the 2024 race. Harris eventually lost to Republican candidate Donald Trump.
 
Heavy rains disrupt life in Kolkata
 
Very heavy overnight showers paralysed life in Kolkata and its adjoining areas on Tuesday, with several neighbourhoods submerged in knee-deep water and traffic severely disrupted.
 
The rain, which began shortly after midnight, inundated major roads and residential complexes, forcing water into homes in several parts of the city.

1:04 PM

Startup Conclave 2025 a key platform for connecting startups, investors: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Startup Conclave 2025 will serve as a “powerful platform” for PM Modi’s ‘Mind to Market’ initiative, with emerging startups connecting with investors across seven discussion platforms over the two-day event.

12:45 PM

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg cremated with state honours in Kamarkuchi

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg was cremated on Monday in his native Kamarkuchi NC village with full state honours. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the ceremony, paying his respects to the celebrated artist.

12:29 PM

Afghan teen found in aircraft landing gear after reaching Delhi

A 13-year-old Afghan boy arrived in Delhi after concealing himself in the landing gear compartment of a Kabul–Delhi flight. The incident, which officials attributed to the boy’s “curiosity,” took place on Sunday morning and was discovered when the aircraft landed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

12:16 PM

Ram Gopal Varma cleared in 2018 cheque bounce case

A Mumbai court has acquitted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in a 2018 cheque bounce case following a settlement with the complainant company through a Lok Adalat. The case had been filed in 2018 against Varma’s firm over a dishonoured cheque. The court earlier this month granted him acquittal on the basis of a “compromise memo,” according to the order.

11:49 AM

BJP's reaction to Rahul Gandhi's comments on EC fuels 'mistrust': Sharad Pawar

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday claimed that BJP leaders routinely respond whenever Congress MP Rahul Gandhi questions the Election Commission's functioning, fuelling "mistrust" in the poll panel. Responding to a question on Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Election Commission of India over alleged "vote chori", Pawar said Gandhi and other Opposition leaders have raised key issues about the ECI's functioning.

11:24 AM

Disney says ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ to return after backlash

Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return to the air on Tuesday, ending a suspension Walt Disney Co. imposed following controversial remarks the ABC late-night host made about the assassination of Republican activist Charlie Kirk. “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” ABC’s parent said in a statement.

10:22 AM

Singer Zubeen Garg's mortal remains taken for final journey to cremation site near Guwahati

Singer Zubeen Garg died early this week in a swimming pool incident.

9:00 AM

Murdoch asks judge to toss out Trump’s $10 billion Epstein suit

Rupert Murdoch and News Corp asked a US judge to toss out President Donald Trump’s $10 billion libel lawsuit over a Wall Street Journal report on his alleged ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, calling the case “an affront to the First Amendment.” The 94-year-old News Corp. chairman emeritus on Monday filed a motion to dismiss the suit in federal court in Miami, arguing that the story about a bawdy birthday note Trump allegedly sent to Epstein is true and doesn’t defame the president’s character.
First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

