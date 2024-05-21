LIVE news: Pune teen driver's father taken into custody after Porsche crash killed 2

The father of the 17-year-old teenager involved in a fatal car accident that killed two people has been taken into custody by Pune Police. According to police reports, a luxury Porsche, driven by the 17-year-old, rammed into a two-wheeler on Sunday, instantly killing Aneesh Awadhiya, and his partner Ashwini Costa, who were on it. The teen driver of the Porsche was detained and produced in a juvenile court, where he was granted bail with certain conditions, including assisting traffic police for 15 days and writing a 300-word essay on the "effect of road accidents and their solution". BJP leader Sambit Patra courted controversy on Monday when stated that Lord Jagannath, the revered icon of Puri, is a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while giving sound bites to journalists. Patra is the saffron party's candidate from Puri. The political gaffe has led to a huge backlash from political opponents, especially from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The resulting furore has prompted the BJP leader to undertake a period of fasting in atonement. Speaking at his farewell after retiring as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on Monday, Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash he was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and was "ready to go back to the organisation" if they called him for any assistance or for any work that he was capable of doing. "To the distaste of some persons, I must admit here that I was and I am a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)," he stated.