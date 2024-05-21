LIVE news: Pune teen driver's father taken into custody after Porsche crash killed 2

The father of the 17-year-old teenager involved in a fatal car accident that killed two people has been taken into custody by Pune Police. According to police reports, a luxury Porsche, driven by the 17-year-old, rammed into a two-wheeler on Sunday, instantly killing Aneesh Awadhiya, and his partner Ashwini Costa, who were on it. The teen driver of the Porsche was detained and produced in a juvenile court, where he was granted bail with certain conditions, including assisting traffic police for 15 days and writing a 300-word essay on the "effect of road accidents and their solution". BJP leader Sambit Patra courted controversy on Monday when stated that Lord Jagannath, the revered icon of Puri, is a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while giving sound bites to journalists. Patra is the saffron party's candidate from Puri. The political gaffe has led to a huge backlash from political opponents, especially from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The resulting furore has prompted the BJP leader to undertake a period of fasting in atonement. Speaking at his farewell after retiring as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on Monday, Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash he was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and was "ready to go back to the organisation" if they called him for any assistance or for any work that he was capable of doing. "To the distaste of some persons, I must admit here that I was and I am a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)," he stated.
Illegal hoardings in Maharashtra: 15 cases filed; billboards, banners removed
Fifteen cases related to illegal hoardings have been filed in Maharashtra's Latur city, including 11 on a single day, civic officials said.The Latur Municipal Corporation officials removed two hoardings and 15 banners from the city on Monday, they said. The development took place after the collapse of an illegal hoarding in Mumbai on May 13, which claimed 16 lives and injured several others.
9:25 AM
Sonia, Rahul pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on 33rd death anniversary
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid tribute e to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary at Veer Bhumi in Delhi on Tuesday morning. P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot also paid their respects to the former prime minister in the national capital.
9:22 AM
After "Jagannath is Modi's bhakt" claim, Sambit Patra to seek atonement through fasting
BJP leader Sambit Patra landed himself in a huge politicial quagmire on Monday when stated that Lord Jagannath, the revered icon of Puri, is a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while giving sound bites to journalists. Patra is the saffron party's candidate from Puri. The incident took place after PM Modi's roadshow in the ancient town. Patra clarified that he mistakenly stated, "Jagannath is Modi's bhakt."
9:15 AM
Was RSS member, ready to go back, asserts Calcutta High Court judge in farewell speech
On his farewell, Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash, who retired as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on Monday, asserted that he was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "To the distaste of some persons, I must admit here that I was and I am a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)," he said.
9:12 AM
MP nursing case: 2 CBI inspectors, 11 others, including touts taken into custody
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday night stated it has taken into custody 13 people, including two of its own inspectors, in connection with a "nursing scam" in Madhya Pradesh which is being investigated by the central agency following a High Court order. The scam concerns alleged irregularities in running of the state's nursing colleges. On Saturday, CBI inspector Raj was caught while accepting an illegal gratification of Rs 10 lakh from one Anil Bhaskaran and his wife Suma Anil. In a follow up action, CBI, New Delhi, conducted searches at 31 places in Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam and Jaipur.
9:08 AM
PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.
In a post on X, Modi said: "On his death anniversary, my tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji." Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by LTTE cadres at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu in 1991 during an election campaign.
8:33 AM
Pune teen driver's father arrested after Porsche crash killed 2
The father of the 17-year-old teenager involved in a fatal car accident that killed two people has been taken into custody by Pune Police. According to police reports, a luxury Porsche, driven by the 17-year-old, rammed into a the two-wheeler on Sunday, instantly killing Aneesh Awadhiya, and his partner Ashwini Costa, who were on it.