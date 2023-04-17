Home / India News / Latest Live: Jagadish Shettar joins Congress after resigning from BJP

Latest Live: Jagadish Shettar joins Congress after resigning from BJP

Catch live updates from around the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Latest Live: Jagadish Shettar joins Congress after resigning from BJP

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Follow Us

The Army gunner who was the only eyewitness in the firing at Bhatinda military firing has been held as a suspect. 
Read More

Key Event

9:45 AM Apr 23

Death toll from Sudan clashes rises to 97, hospitals running out of critical supplies to treat injured

8:53 AM Apr 23

Centre files fresh application before SC on legal recognition of same-sex marriage

8:42 AM Apr 23

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar reaches Congress office in Bengaluru after resigning from BJP

8:39 AM Apr 23

Congress prez Mallikarjun Kharge demands decennial Census in letter to PM Modi

9:45 AM Apr 23

Death toll from Sudan clashes rises to 97, hospitals running out of critical supplies to treat injured

Clashes erupted on Saturday between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s transitional governing Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that some hospitals are running out of critical supplies to treat the injured, The Guardian reported. 

 

8:53 AM Apr 23

Centre files fresh application before SC on legal recognition of same-sex marriage

Centre files fresh application before Supreme Court on the issue pertaining to legal recognition of same-sex marriage and raises the question on the maintainability of the petitions as a preliminary issue as the prayers made would entail the judicial creation of a social institution called “marriage” of a different kind than contemplated under the existing law, the ANI reported. 

8:42 AM Apr 23

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar reaches Congress office in Bengaluru after resigning from BJP

8:39 AM Apr 23

Congress prez Mallikarjun Kharge demands decennial Census in letter to PM Modi

8:32 AM Apr 23

Punjab BJP SC morcha general secretary Balwinder Gill shot at by unidentified persons

Topics :USAJapanSouth KoreaHeatstrokePunjabIndian Army

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story