Latest Live: Jagadish Shettar joins Congress after resigning from BJP

The Army gunner who was the only eyewitness in the firing at Bhatinda military firing has been held as a suspect.

BJP leader Balwinder Singh Gill was shot at by an unidentified, masked person in Jandiala on Sunday. The probe is on and the hospitalised leader is reportedly out of danger now. ,

S Korea, US, Japan hold missile defence drills in international waters of East Sea the Yonhap News Agency reported.



11 people died and more than 20 are undergoing treatment after they suffered heatstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar. Former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, and NCP leader Ajit Pawar visit MGM Kamothe Hospital, to take stock of the situation Read More