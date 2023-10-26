LIVE updates: Mobile internet ban in Manipur extended till Oct 31

The Manipur government has extended mobile internet ban for another five days till October 31, officials said on Thursday. The move comes barely a week after Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said the government would withdraw the ban within the next few days. The ban was extended following "apprehensions that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate videos inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation," a government notification said.

The notification by commissioner (home) T Ranjit Singh informed that the DGP vide letter dated October 25 had "reported that there are still reports of incidents of violence like confrontation of the public with security forces, attempts to mob elected members residences and civil protests in front of police stations."

The government has reduced the floor price for basmati rice exports to $ 950 per tonne from $ 1,200 per tonne amid concerns that higher prices were hurting outward shipments. In a communication to export promotion body APEDA, the Union Commerce Ministry has said "it has been decided to revise the price limit for registration of contract for export of basmati rice from $ 1,200 per tonne to $ 950 per tonne." The government on August 27 decided not to allow exports of basmati rice below $ 1,200 per tonne to restrict possible "illegal" shipment of white non-basmati rice in the garb of premium basmati rice. Recently, the food ministry had said the government is considering the industry's demand to reduce the floor price. The government has reduced the floor price for basmati rice exports to $ 950 per tonne from $ 1,200 per tonne amid concerns that higher prices were hurting outward shipments. In a communication to export promotion body APEDA, the Union Commerce Ministry has said "it has been decided to revise the price limit for registration of contract for export of basmati rice from $ 1,200 per tonne to $ 950 per tonne." The government on August 27 decided not to allow exports of basmati rice below $ 1,200 per tonne to restrict possible "illegal" shipment of white non-basmati rice in the garb of premium basmati rice. Recently, the food ministry had said the government is considering the industry's demand to reduce the floor price.

Adani Group is looking to raise as much as $4 billion to fund its green hydrogen plans, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.



Canada has welcomed India's decision to resume some visa services in the country from Thursday, saying the move was a "good sign" after "an anxious time" for many Canadians, amid a diplomatic row over the killing of a Sikh separatist. India's high commission in Canada said on Wednesday that the country's officials will resume processing some types of visa applications for Canadians applying from across the country as well as abroad. The decision came a month after New Delhi suspended the services in Canada and for Canadian citizens worldwide as tensions flared between the two nations last month following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. Adani Group is looking to raise as much as $4 billion to fund its green hydrogen plans, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.Canada has welcomed India's decision to resume some visa services in the country from Thursday, saying the move was a "good sign" after "an anxious time" for many Canadians, amid a diplomatic row over the killing of a Sikh separatist. India's high commission in Canada said on Wednesday that the country's officials will resume processing some types of visa applications for Canadians applying from across the country as well as abroad. The decision came a month after New Delhi suspended the services in Canada and for Canadian citizens worldwide as tensions flared between the two nations last month following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia.

Maine State Police ordered residents in the state's second-largest city to shelter in place Wednesday night because of an active shooter situation. The alert for Lewiston was made shortly after 8 p.m. as the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office reported that law enforcement agencies were investigating two active shooter events. The sheriff's office said the suspect was still at large. We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate, the sheriff's office reported.

The recommendation by an NCERT panel to replace 'India' with 'Bharat' in school textbooks on Wednesday raised the hackles in the Opposition, with several leaders cutting across parties coming out in opposition against the move. Labelling the move as a "political decision", Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "It is unfortunate that an India Vs Bharat narrative is being put forward. (The words) 'India that is Bharat' were inscribed into our Constitution by none other than Dr. BR Ambedkar. The coming generations won't forgive them (the Centre) for making this differentiation. India is also Bharat and Hindustan for us. If the BJP had any sense of national pride, the name 'India' wouldn't be changed to 'Bharat'."