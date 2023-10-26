Home / India News / LIVE updates: Mobile internet ban in Manipur extended till Oct 31

LIVE updates: Mobile internet ban in Manipur extended till Oct 31

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

4 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Manipur government has extended mobile internet ban for another five days till October 31, officials said on Thursday. The move comes barely a week after Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said the government would withdraw the ban within the next few days. The ban was extended following "apprehensions that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate videos inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation," a government notification said.

The notification by commissioner (home) T Ranjit Singh informed that the DGP vide letter dated October 25 had "reported that there are still reports of incidents of violence like confrontation of the public with security forces, attempts to mob elected members residences and civil protests in front of police stations."

The government has reduced the floor price for basmati rice exports to $ 950 per tonne from $ 1,200 per tonne amid concerns that higher prices were hurting outward shipments. In a communication to export promotion body APEDA, the Union Commerce Ministry has said "it has been decided to revise the price limit for registration of contract for export of basmati rice from $ 1,200 per tonne to $ 950 per tonne." The government on August 27 decided not to allow exports of basmati rice below $ 1,200 per tonne to restrict possible "illegal" shipment of white non-basmati rice in the garb of premium basmati rice. Recently, the food ministry had said the government is considering the industry's demand to reduce the floor price.

Adani Group is looking to raise as much as $4 billion to fund its green hydrogen plans, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Canada has welcomed India's decision to resume some visa services in the country from Thursday, saying the move was a "good sign" after "an anxious time" for many Canadians, amid a diplomatic row over the killing of a Sikh separatist. India's high commission in Canada said on Wednesday that the country's officials will resume processing some types of visa applications for Canadians applying from across the country as well as abroad. The decision came a month after New Delhi suspended the services in Canada and for Canadian citizens worldwide as tensions flared between the two nations last month following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia.

Maine State Police ordered residents in the state's second-largest city to shelter in place Wednesday night because of an active shooter situation. The alert for Lewiston was made shortly after 8 p.m. as the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office reported that law enforcement agencies were investigating two active shooter events. The sheriff's office said the suspect was still at large. We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate, the sheriff's office reported.

The recommendation by an NCERT panel to replace 'India' with 'Bharat' in school textbooks on Wednesday raised the hackles in the Opposition, with several leaders cutting across parties coming out in opposition against the move. Labelling the move as a "political decision", Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "It is unfortunate that an India Vs Bharat narrative is being put forward. (The words) 'India that is Bharat' were inscribed into our Constitution by none other than Dr. BR Ambedkar. The coming generations won't forgive them (the Centre) for making this differentiation. India is also Bharat and Hindustan for us. If the BJP had any sense of national pride, the name 'India' wouldn't be changed to 'Bharat'."

Key Events

9:05 PM

Mobile internet ban in Manipur extended till Oct 31: Govt order

8:32 PM

Hamas delegation visits Moscow, says Russia's foreign ministry

8:30 PM

37th National Games inauguration by PM Narendra Modi at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao

6:17 PM

Govt cuts floor price of basmati exports to $950 per tonne

5:50 PM

Hamas health ministry says death toll passes 7,000 in Gaza war - AFP

5:42 PM

Adani Group to raise $4 bn for green hydrogen plans

4:15 PM

Efforts to agree balanced UN Gaza resolution must continue despite setbacks, says Kremlin

4:13 PM

Israel may have to spend more to finance the war against Hamas than the Bank of Israel estimated

11:53 AM

Canada welcomes India's decision to resume some visa services, says "a good sign"

11:18 AM

ED raids Rajasthan PCC chief in money laundering case related to exam paper leak matter

10:48 AM

Toyota initiates process to enhance manufacturing capacity in India

9:35 AM

MHA accords Z category security cover to ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

8:46 AM

Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa provided with Z category CRPF security: Reports

8:25 AM

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

7:28 AM

Biden condemns retaliatory attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians

7:26 AM

There's an active shooter in Lewiston, Maine, and they are investigating multiple scenes: Police

11:32 PM

Hamas armed wing says 'almost 50' Israeli hostages killed since Israel strikes began

9:05 PM

Mobile internet ban in Manipur extended till Oct 31: Govt order

The Manipur government has extended mobile internet ban for another five days till October 31, officials said on Thursday. The move comes barely a week after Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said the government would withdraw the ban within the next few days. The ban was extended following "apprehensions that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate videos inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation," a government notification said.
 

8:32 PM

Hamas delegation visits Moscow, says Russia's foreign ministry

The Hamas-run health ministry said Thursday that at least 7,028 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes since the militant group's October 7 attacks on Israel.

8:30 PM

37th National Games inauguration by PM Narendra Modi at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao

8:29 PM

Congress releases its third list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections

Congress releases its third list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

7:04 PM

Revision of electoral rolls in Jharkhand from Oct 27: Official

The process of revision of electoral rolls in Jharkhand for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will commence from October 27, state chief electoral officer K Ravi Kumar said on Thursday.

6:17 PM

Govt cuts floor price of basmati exports to $950 per tonne

The government has reduced the floor price for basmati rice exports to $950 per tonne from $1,200 per tonne amid concerns that higher prices were hurting outward shipments.

5:51 PM

Gaza needs a full ceasefire for aid to get in- Palestinian minister

Israel needs to agree to a full ceasefire in Gaza in order enable urgently needed humanitarian aid to be brought in, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Thursday in The Hague.

5:50 PM

Hamas health ministry says death toll passes 7,000 in Gaza war - AFP

The Hamas-run health ministry said Thursday that at least 7,028 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes since the militant group's October 7 attacks on Israel.

5:42 PM

Adani Group to raise $4 bn for green hydrogen plans

Adani Group is looking to raise as much as $4 billion to fund its green hydrogen plans, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

4:15 PM

Situation worrisome, BJP has unleashed terror in country: Ashok Gehlot after ED summons son Vaibhav Gehlot

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning in FEMA case on October 27 in Jaipur, said Officials.

4:15 PM

Efforts to agree balanced UN Gaza resolution must continue despite setbacks, says Kremlin

Israel Palestine War Live: The Kremlin stated on Thursday that efforts to reach a consensus on a United Nations resolution addressing the situation in Gaza, which they referred to as a balanced approach, should persist. This statement comes in the aftermath of Russia and China's veto of a U.S.-sponsored resolution in the United Nations Security Council.
 
The U.S. resolution aimed to address the Israel-Hamas conflict by calling for temporary ceasefires to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery, protect civilians, and halt the arming of Hamas and other militant groups in the Gaza Strip. An alternative resolution, proposed by Russia, calling for a humanitarian ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israel's directive for Gaza civilians to relocate south in anticipation of a ground assault, failed to garner the minimum required votes for support.

4:13 PM

Israel may have to spend more to finance the war against Hamas than the Bank of Israel estimated

"I don't think it will top what we spent on COVID, and I think they (the central bank) are too optimistic" on war costs, the unnamed official in the Accountant General's department, which manages government funds and debt, told reporters in a briefing.The central bank on Monday estimated the budget deficit would be 2.3% of gross domestic product in 2023 and 3.5% in 2024, versus a surplus in 2022, in the event that the conflict stayed contained to Gaza and did not spread to other fronts.

2:47 PM

Indo-Canadian man faces 16 charges for assaulting police, other crimes during investigation into vehicle theft

A 24-year-old Indian-origin man is facing 16 charges after he tried to flee during an investigation into a vehicle theft and attacked police officers with pepper spray in Canada's Ontario province.

Rajbir Singh from Brampton, who was arrested, faces two counts of assaulting a police officer, two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, among other related offences.

2:15 PM

BBSSL to provide scientifically produced certified seeds to farmers: Shah

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday stressed on the need to provide quality seeds to farmers for increasing crop production and said a new cooperative society, BBSSL has been established to boost domestic production as well as exports of certified seeds.

The minister was speaking at 'National Symposium on Production of Improved and Traditional Seeds through Cooperative Sector' organized by newly established Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Ltd (BBSSL) here.

2:04 PM

'Their unwavering drive to excel is truly inspirational': PM Modi hails athletes for record medal tally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his happiness after the Indian athletes bagged "an unprecedented" 73 medals at the ongoing Asian Para Games setting a new benchmark for medal tally.

PM Modi took to X to congratulate Asian Para Games medalists for their stunning displays of talent.

1:46 PM

ONGC hopes to recover over $500 mn dividend as Venezuela sanctions eased

India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp hopes to recover over $500 million in dividends pending since 2014 for its stake in Venezuelan projects as sanctions on the nation were eased, a source said on Thursday.

The source declined to be named due to sensitivity of the matter.

 

1:32 PM

Telangana polls: BRS MLA grabs BJP candidate by throat, BJP demands arrest

A live-tv debate turned unsightly when Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLA KP Vivekananda grabbed BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud by the throat.

"KCR's Party MLA assaults BJP Leader On Live TV debate In Telangana. Vivekananda attacking Goud by holding the latter's throat is an act of timidity," Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said in a statement.

1:06 PM

BJP doesn't want people to get benefits of guarantees: Gehlot on ED raids

Raids by the ED are happening in Rajasthan because the BJP does not want women, farmers and the poor in the state to get the benefit of the guarantees given by the party, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday.

The allegation came after the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and party candidate from Mahua assembly seat as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged exam paper leak case in the poll-bound state.

12:45 PM

9 people killed, 27 injured in 2 road accidents in Maharashtra's Beed

Nine people, including a doctor, were killed and 27 others injured in two separate road accidents involving a private bus and an ambulance in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Thursday.

The speeding bus overturned at Aashta Fata around 6 am on Thursday when it bus was on way from Mumbai towards Beed, located about 120 km from here, they said

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Joe BidenIndia-Canadabilateral tiesseparatist leadersUS ShootingShootingDeath tollOppositionOpposition partiesPriyanka ChaturvediShiv Senacentral governmentNCERTSchool textbooksIsrael-PalestineHamastop news of the dayToday News

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore