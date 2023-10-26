LIVE updates: Mobile internet ban in Manipur extended till Oct 31

The Manipur government has extended mobile internet ban for another five days till October 31, officials said on Thursday. The move comes barely a week after Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said the government would withdraw the ban within the next few days. The ban was extended following "apprehensions that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate videos inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation," a government notification said.

The notification by commissioner (home) T Ranjit Singh informed that the DGP vide letter dated October 25 had "reported that there are still reports of incidents of violence like confrontation of the public with security forces, attempts to mob elected members residences and civil protests in front of police stations."

The government has reduced the floor price for basmati rice exports to $ 950 per tonne from $ 1,200 per tonne amid concerns that higher prices were hurting outward shipments. In a communication to export promotion body APEDA, the Union Commerce Ministry has said "it has been decided to revise the price limit for registration of contract for export of basmati rice from $ 1,200 per tonne to $ 950 per tonne." The government on August 27 decided not to allow exports of basmati rice below $ 1,200 per tonne to restrict possible "illegal" shipment of white non-basmati rice in the garb of premium basmati rice. Recently, the food ministry had said the government is considering the industry's demand to reduce the floor price.