Catch live updates from across the globe here
In a fresh round of sanctions, the UK has announced a ban on Russian diamonds, alongside the military-industrial complex and metals amid the ongoing Ukraine war. The UK has imposed ban on imports of Russian-origin copper, aluminium and nickel ahead of G7 meet in Japan.
In a fresh round of sanctions, the UK has announced a ban on Russian diamonds, alongside the military-industrial complex and metals amid the ongoing Ukraine war. The UK has imposed ban on imports of Russian-origin copper, aluminium and nickel ahead of G7 meet in Japan.Read More
First Published: May 19 2023 | 8:19 AM IST