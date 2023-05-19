Home / India News / Latest LIVE: US, UK announce fresh sanctions on Russia ahead of G7 meet

Latest LIVE: US, UK announce fresh sanctions on Russia ahead of G7 meet

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Latest LIVE: US, UK announce fresh sanctions on Russia ahead of G7 meet

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 8:12 AM IST
Follow Us

In a fresh round of sanctions, the UK has announced a ban on Russian diamonds, alongside the military-industrial complex and metals amid the ongoing Ukraine war. The UK has imposed ban on imports of Russian-origin copper, aluminium and nickel ahead of G7 meet in Japan.

Read More

Key Event

9:22 AM May 23

Earthquake of 7.3 magnitude hits France's Loyalty Islands in Pacific Ocean

9:15 AM May 23

G7 leaders take part in sapling planting at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan

8:49 AM May 23

PM Narendra Modi to visit Japan's Hiroshima for G7 meeting

8:33 AM May 23

Emmanuel Macron arrives at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan

8:33 AM May 23

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan

8:32 AM May 23

US President Joe Biden arrives at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan

8:31 AM May 23

BSF seizes gold worth Rs 86 lakh at Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia

9:22 AM May 23

Earthquake of 7.3 magnitude hits France's Loyalty Islands in Pacific Ocean

9:15 AM May 23

G7 leaders take part in sapling planting at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan

8:49 AM May 23

PM Narendra Modi to visit Japan's Hiroshima for G7 meeting

8:33 AM May 23

Emmanuel Macron arrives at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan

8:33 AM May 23

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan

8:32 AM May 23

US President Joe Biden arrives at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan

8:31 AM May 23

BSF seizes gold worth Rs 86 lakh at Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia

Border Security Forces on Thursday seized gold worth Rs 86 lakh and Bangladeshi Taka worth Rs 6 lakh on the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district. Acting on a tip-off, the troops of Border Outpost Banpur, 54 Battalion, under South Bengal Frontier launched an operation and seized nine gold biscuits, nineteen gold chips, and a gold chain. "They also recovered six lakh Bangladeshi Taka, which were being smuggled from Bangladesh to India by the smugglers," a BSF statement said.

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictUSAUKG7 summitUS sanctionsToday Newstop news of the dayMinistry of Home Affairs

First Published: May 19 2023 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story