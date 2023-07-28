Monsoon Session LIVE: Govt likely to take up Delhi Ordinance Bill next week

With an alarming surge in dengue cases reported in the aftermath of recent floods, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, called for a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat today at 12 noon. The meeting aims to devise a comprehensive strategy to combat the escalating dengue cases that have gripped the city in recent weeks. Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Mayor Shelly Oberoi, and officials from concerned departments will be in attendance to address the pressing situation. Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the release of the 14th instalment of Rs 17,000 crore under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will not only benefit Tripura farmers but of other states as well, according to an official statement. "The Prime Minister released the 14th instalment amount of about Rs 17,000 crore under PM-KISAN, dedicated more than 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the nation and launched on-boarding of 1600 Farmer Producer Organization's on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)," Saha CM.



Prime Minister addresses the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting via video conferencing, said "Today, India is one of the top 5 countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity. We have also set a target of attaining net zero by 2070. We continue to collaborate with our partners through our alliance including the international solar alliance, CDRI and the leadership group for industry transition" Read More