Home / India News / Monsoon Session LIVE: Govt likely to take up Delhi Ordinance Bill next week
LiveNew Update

Monsoon Session LIVE: Govt likely to take up Delhi Ordinance Bill next week

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Parliament (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 11:51 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

With an alarming surge in dengue cases reported in the aftermath of recent floods, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, called for a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat today at 12 noon. The meeting aims to devise a comprehensive strategy to combat the escalating dengue cases that have gripped the city in recent weeks. Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Mayor Shelly Oberoi, and officials from concerned departments will be in attendance to address the pressing situation. 

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the release of the 14th instalment of Rs 17,000 crore under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will not only benefit Tripura farmers but of other states as well, according to an official statement. "The Prime Minister released the 14th instalment amount of about Rs 17,000 crore under PM-KISAN, dedicated more than 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the nation and launched on-boarding of 1600 Farmer Producer Organization's on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)," Saha CM.

Prime Minister addresses the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting via video conferencing, said "Today, India is one of the top 5 countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity. We have also set a target of attaining net zero by 2070. We continue to collaborate with our partners through our alliance including the international solar alliance, CDRI and the leadership group for industry transition"

Read More

Key Events

11:51 AM Jul 23

AMD will invest $400 million in India in the next five years: EVP

11:35 AM Jul 23

RS adjourned for the day amid sloganeering over the Manipur issue

11:25 AM Jul 23

LS adjourned till 12 noon amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs

11:20 AM Jul 23

Delhi CM Kejriwal calls meeting with Minister, Mayor over escalating Dengue cases

11:09 AM Jul 23

Japan a natural partner in modernising India, says EAM Jaishankar

10:59 AM Jul 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the SemiconIndia 2023 at Mahatma Mandir

10:35 AM Jul 23

Opposition floor leaders meet at the Rajya Sabha LoP chamber to discuss the strategy

9:51 AM Jul 23

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

9:41 AM Jul 23

We have set a target of attaining net zero by 2070: PM Modi

11:51 AM Jul 23

AMD will invest $400 million in India in the next five years: EVP

11:35 AM Jul 23

RS adjourned for the day amid sloganeering over the Manipur issue

11:25 AM Jul 23

LS adjourned till 12 noon amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs

11:20 AM Jul 23

Delhi CM Kejriwal calls meeting with Minister, Mayor over escalating Dengue cases

With an alarming surge in dengue cases reported in the aftermath of recent floods, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, called for a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat today at 12 noon. The meeting aims to devise a comprehensive strategy to combat the escalating dengue cases that have gripped the city in recent weeks. Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Mayor Shelly Oberoi, and officials from concerned departments will be in attendance to address the pressing situation.

11:09 AM Jul 23

Japan a natural partner in modernising India, says EAM Jaishankar

10:59 AM Jul 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the SemiconIndia 2023 at Mahatma Mandir

10:35 AM Jul 23

Opposition floor leaders meet at the Rajya Sabha LoP chamber to discuss the strategy

10:11 AM Jul 23

No bill is introduced in Parliament after no-confidence motion accepted by LS Speaker: Raghav Chadha

9:51 AM Jul 23

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin town of Siang district on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 8.50 AM. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 28-07-2023, 08:50:36 IST, Lat: 30.01 and Long: 94.48, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 221 km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted.

9:41 AM Jul 23

We have set a target of attaining net zero by 2070: PM Modi

Topics :agriculture economyAgriculturePM KisanPoliticsG20 meetingG20 summitToday News

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vodafone Idea likely to get extension to pay Q1 spectrum and licence fees

Silicon Power to invest $121.7 mn in semiconductor plant in Odisha

Politics

We want to help farmers: Karnataka Dy CM on milk price hike in state

Centre working in biased manner: Pilot on PM Modi's visit to Rajasthan

Technology

Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in bet on devices with bending screens

Samsung confirms Galaxy fan-edition smartphone is in the pipeline: Report

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story