Home / India News / LIVE: Oppn bloc 'INDIA' to begin its two day meeting in Mumbai today
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Oppn bloc 'INDIA' to begin its two day meeting in Mumbai today

Catch all the latest updates from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
United We Stand, opposition meet

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 9:34 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The united Opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will begin its two-day meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. At the meeting, its third since it started its parleys in Patna two months ago, the bloc will pick members of an 11-member central coordination committee and the location for its secretariat in the national capital. It will also announce the names of its chairperson and convenor and release a logo of the grouping.

Millions of dollars were invested in some publicly traded stocks of India's Adani Group via "opaque" Mauritius funds that "obscured" involvement of alleged business partners of the Adani family, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) said in an article on Thursday. Citing review of files from multiple tax havens and internal Adani Group emails, nonprofit media organization OCCRP said its investigation found at least two cases where the investors bought and sold Adani stock through such offshore structures.

Five government hospitals and three private medical facilities have been put on "high alert" in view of the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has said. The Delhi health department has formed 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff, who will serve guests staying at hotels. Out of these teams, 75 teams will work in shifts, officials said on Wednesday.

Read More

Key Events

9:33 AM Aug 23

Unveiling of INDIA bloc logo, discussion on common minimum programme on cards at Oppn alliance's 3rd meeting

8:54 AM Aug 23

Opposition bloc 'INDIA' to begin its two day meeting in Mumbai today

9:34 AM

G20 Summit: 3 private hospitals among 8 medical facilities put on 'high alert'

In light of the G20 Summit, the Delhi government has placed five major government hospitals and three private hospitals on high alert to ensure the healthcare arrangements are in place. These include primarily Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, GTB Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, along with private facilities Primus Hospital Chanakyapuri, Max Hospital Saket, and Manipal Hospital Dwarka.

9:33 AM

Unveiling of INDIA bloc logo, discussion on common minimum programme on cards at Oppn alliance's 3rd meeting

The third meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA will begin here on Thursday to discuss its strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections due next year and inclusion of new allies. Along with talks on strategy and inclusion of new allies, unveiling of the INDIA bloc logo and discussion on the common minimum programme (CMP) will be the highlight of the two-day deliberations.

9:31 AM

Global manufacturers aim to turn India into an export hub

Global automakers are looking to turn India into an export hub, as people are shifting from local demand to pricier vehicles and that may spur more 'India-first' models, Nikkei Asia reported.
 
India had already surpassed Japan and become the world's third-largest car market and now it seems that they are turning the global manufacturers towards them. As Indian drivers are opting for more expensive cars, global manufacturers are also designing the automobile for India.

8:54 AM

Opposition bloc 'INDIA' to begin its two day meeting in Mumbai today

The united Opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will begin its two-day meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. At the meeting, its third since it started its parleys in Patna two months ago, the bloc will pick members of an 11-member central coordination committee and the location for its secretariat in the national capital. It will also announce the names of its chairperson and convenor and release a logo of the grouping.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeRahul GandhiUnited OppositionOpposition partiesBJP MLAsBJPBharatiya Janata PartyIndian National CongressAAP governmentAam Aadmi PartyAll India Trinamool CongressSharad PawarNCP

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Surat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflation

Haryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told