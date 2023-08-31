LIVE: Oppn bloc 'INDIA' to begin its two day meeting in Mumbai today

The united Opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will begin its two-day meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. At the meeting, its third since it started its parleys in Patna two months ago, the bloc will pick members of an 11-member central coordination committee and the location for its secretariat in the national capital. It will also announce the names of its chairperson and convenor and release a logo of the grouping.

Millions of dollars were invested in some publicly traded stocks of India's Adani Group via "opaque" Mauritius funds that "obscured" involvement of alleged business partners of the Adani family, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) said in an article on Thursday. Citing review of files from multiple tax havens and internal Adani Group emails, nonprofit media organization OCCRP said its investigation found at least two cases where the investors bought and sold Adani stock through such offshore structures. Five government hospitals and three private medical facilities have been put on "high alert" in view of the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has said. The Delhi health department has formed 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff, who will serve guests staying at hotels. Out of these teams, 75 teams will work in shifts, officials said on Wednesday. Read More