LIVE: Oppn bloc 'INDIA' to begin its two day meeting in Mumbai today

Catch all the latest updates from around the world here
Five government hospitals and three private medical facilities have been put on "high alert" in view of the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has said. The Delhi health department has formed 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff, who will serve guests staying at hotels. Out of these teams, 75 teams will work in shifts, officials said on Wednesday.
Five government hospitals and three private medical facilities have been put on "high alert" in view of the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has said. The Delhi health department has formed 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff, who will serve guests staying at hotels. Out of these teams, 75 teams will work in shifts, officials said on Wednesday.Read More
First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 9:17 AM IST