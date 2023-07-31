LIVE: RPF jawan shoots dead senior, 3 others on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Monday shot dead 4 persons on board a running train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, an official said. The constable fired from his automatic weapon, killing an RPF Assistant Sub Inspector and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express shortly after 5 am, the official said. Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai. Chetan Kumar Choudhary opened fire on his escort duty incharge ASI Tika Ram Meena in the running train, the official said. After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers, the official added. The constable was caught by police at Mira Road with the help of Government Railway Police and RPF officials.



The European Union assured that they will hold conversations with other countries about what needs to be done to resolve the Rohingya crisis, reported Dhaka Tribune. Eamon Gilmore, European Union's Special Representative for Human Rights spent a full day in Cox's Bazar and met the Rohingyas who fled from Myanmar over the past six years. Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and Bhasan Char. National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party Sambit Patra on Sunday took a swipe at the Opposition alliance as they concluded their visit to Manipur on Sunday, saying that "politics will begin again from tomorrow". "...Politics should not be done. In sensitive matters, action should be taken with sensibility and there should be no sensationalization. Home Minister says that we are ready for an open debate in the Parliament but they are running away from it. From tomorrow, politics will begin again. Their strategy will be to disrupt the Parliament...," Patra said while talking to ANI. Recalling an earlier visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Manipur, Patra said that Shah's visit was for 'resolving' the issue while Opposition's was only for politics.

