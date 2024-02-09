LIVE: Pak election results trickle in over 13 hours after polling ends

As Pakistan completed its general elections, the widely expected result of a return to power for three-time premier Nawaz Sharif is looking less certain, according to a Bloomberg report. Election Results have been announced for only one of the 265 National Assembly seats being contested, and jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, whose candidates have been forced to run as independents, is claiming a shock victory. However, it’s still too early to know if its assertions are correct. Earlier, various news reports suggested incidents of violence across Pakistan following mobile services were reportedly shutdown in the country. Several politicians claimed that the suspension of mobile services was the begining of the rigging of the elections. BJP is preparing to talk about the alleged fiscal mismanagement under the Congress-led UPA government during its ten year rule from 2004-2014 in all states of the country. The party plans to portray the differences between its own and Congress government's fiscal policies, with an aim to highlight its achievements in the run to the general elections. President of Indian National Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge also released a 'Black Paper' on BJP's ten year rule on Thursday. Kharge said that BJP conspired to topple several state governments during its rule, weakening Indian democracy.
Thousands of farmers from around 100 villages of Noida and Greater Noida took to the streets seeking hiked compensation for lands acquired by the government, bringing traffic to a standstill in several parts of Delhi-NCR as they made an unsuccessful bid to march towards Parliament. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic was disturbed at DND, Chilla, and Ghazipur borders. At Sarita Vihar in south Delhi, several vehicles going towards Noida through Kalindi Kunj were stuck in the jam, the officials said.
As Israeli strikes kills 13 in Gaza, US Prez Biden calls it 'over the top'
US Presdient Joe Biden has called Israeli actions in Gaza 'over the top'. Earlier, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 13 people in Rafah in the Gaza Strip after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas' cease-fire terms.
10:05 AM
Pakistan election results: Delay in results caused by lack of communication, foolproof security measures
Pakistan interior ministry has said that the media and the public’s concerns about the late processing of the results have been reviewed. The ministry attributed the delay to a “lack of communication, which was a result of preventive measures taken to ensure foolproof security”.
10:03 AM
EAM Jaishankar to address inaugural session of 7th Indian Ocean Conference
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to address the 7th Indian Ocean Conference in Australia's Perth that gets underway on Friday, Feb 9, with the theme "Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean."
9:51 AM
Haldwani violence: Two people have died according to latest information, says DM nainital
District Magistrate of Nainital, Vandana Singh said that two people have died in Haldwani violence, according to the latest information.
9:44 AM
AAP leaders to meet on Feb 13 to decide on LS candidates' names for Gujarat, Haryana, Goa
Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee on February 13 to decide on the names of the Lok Sabha candidates for Gujarat, Haryana, and Goa, a party source said on Friday.
9:23 AM
Farmers seek hiked compensation for lands acquired by govt, bring traffic to standstill
9:21 AM
BJP preparing to take its 'White Paper' against ten year UPA rule to every state in country
9:14 AM
As Pak general election results trickle in, Nawaz Sharif victory not so certain anymore
