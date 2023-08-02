LIVE: SC starts hearing on petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370.

LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks on meeting President Droupadi Murmu today, says, "Today we will meet madam President (Droupadi Murmu) at 11.30 am and will bring to the notice of the President the situation in Manipur and our experiences from the visit to the state." The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, to replace an ordinance issued for transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government, will have few different provisions from that of the ordinance. Rating agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the U.S. government's top credit rating , a move that drew an angry response from the White House and surprised investors, coming despite the resolution of the debt ceiling crisis two months ago. Fitch downgraded the United States to AA+ from AAA, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations that threaten the government's ability to pay its bills. Read More