LIVE: SC starts hearing on petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370.

LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks on meeting President Droupadi Murmu today, says, "Today we will meet madam President (Droupadi Murmu) at 11.30 am and will bring to the notice of the President the situation in Manipur and our experiences from the visit to the state." The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, to replace an ordinance issued for transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government, will have few different provisions from that of the ordinance.
First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 8:54 AM IST