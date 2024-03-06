LIVE: PM to unveil India's first underwater metro section in Kolkata today

Criticizing West Bengal Police for "totally biased" conduct and said every attempt is being made to delay the probe to "protect" the accused, the Calcutta High Court directed that the CBI be handed over the case of attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali and the custody of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh on Tuesday. The West Bengal government moved the Supreme Court challenging the order and the state police refused to hand over Sheikh to the CBI team, which returned from CID headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan at 7.30 pm. "We have not handed him over to CBI as the state government has moved the Supreme Court," a CID official said, even as the CBI took over the probe by registering an FIR soon after the HC order.

Ushering India's maiden venture into underwater metro services, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor on Wednesday. The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section is nestled under the River Hooghly, which separates the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah on its east and west banks respectively. Although the inauguration will take place today, the passenger services will begin at a later date, CPRO Metro Railways Kaushik Mitra said. Kolkata Metro touched a milestone in April 2023, as its rakes completed a trial journey under the bed of Hooghly through a tunnel 32 metres below the water level for the first time in India. Moving closer to a historic rematch, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump began gaining early victories as states across the country held Super Tuesday polls. Super Tuesday features polls in 16 states and one territory from Alaska and California to Vermont and Virginia. Hundreds of delegates are at stake, the biggest haul of the race for either party. Biden and Trump won Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee. Biden also won the Democratic primaries in Massachusetts, Vermont and Iowa.The earliest either can become his party's presumptive nominee is March 12 for Trump and March 19 for Biden. But, in a departure from most previous Super Tuesdays, both nominations are effectively settled.