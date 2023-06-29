Latest news LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29 and 30, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said. Rahul Gandhi will visit relief camps and meet people displaced by the ethnic clashes and also interact with representatives of civil society in Imphal and Churachandpur during the visit, Venugopal said. Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the people killed in Tripura's Ulta Rath Yatra mishap and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured. Seven people died and 16 others sustained injuries after being electrocuted during the Ulta Rath Yatra in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the 42nd edition of PRAGATI, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and state governments. In the meeting, twelve key projects were reviewed. Among the twelve projects, seven projects were from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, two projects were from the Ministry of Railways and one project each was from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Presumed human remains have been recovered from the wreckage of the Titan submersible, the US Coast Guard has said, CNN reported. The announcement comes nearly a week after authorities determined that the Titanic-bound vessel had imploded in the North Atlantic, killing all five men aboard.