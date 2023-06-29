Latest news LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the people killed in Tripura's Ulta Rath Yatra mishap and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured. Seven people died and 16 others sustained injuries after being electrocuted during the Ulta Rath Yatra in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29 and 30, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said. Rahul Gandhi will visit relief camps and meet people displaced by the ethnic clashes and also interact with representatives of civil society in Imphal and Churachandpur during the visit, Venugopal said. Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).