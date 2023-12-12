LIVE: Amit Shah to re-introduce three new Criminal Law bills in Parliament

On December 11, Union Home Minister Amit Shah notified Lok Sabha members that the three criminal law bills would be withdrawn and replaced with three new bills that would incorporate the improvements proposed by a parliamentary committee. A Statement from the office of the Home Minister said " The bill (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Bill and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) was referred to Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on August 18 for consideration. The Committee held several round of discussion with the officials of the Ministry of Hme Affairs, Ministry of Law and justice, domain experst and various stakeholders and submitted its reports along with recommendations on November 10. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan is set to hold its legislature party meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday to decide on the new Chief Minister of the state, as confirmed by BJP MLA and former whip Jogeshwar Garg on Monday. Jogeshwar Garg stated that all MLAs have been called to Jaipur at 11:00 am, and the registration of BJP MLAs will take place before the meeting. One-to-one interactions with party-appointed observers will follow. The meeting to discuss and finalize the new Chief Minister is scheduled after lunch. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan is set to hold its legislature party meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday to decide on the new Chief Minister of the state, as confirmed by BJP MLA and former whip Jogeshwar Garg on Monday. Jogeshwar Garg stated that all MLAs have been called to Jaipur at 11:00 am, and the registration of BJP MLAs will take place before the meeting. One-to-one interactions with party-appointed observers will follow. The meeting to discuss and finalize the new Chief Minister is scheduled after lunch. Earhquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts several parts of Afghnaistan, the earthquake occurred this morning at 7:35 am IST, according to National Center for Seismology.