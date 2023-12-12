LIVE: Amit Shah to re-introduce three new Criminal Law bills in Parliament

On December 11, Union Home Minister Amit Shah notified Lok Sabha members that the three criminal law bills would be withdrawn and replaced with three new bills that would incorporate the improvements proposed by a parliamentary committee. A Statement from the office of the Home Minister said " The bill (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Bill and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) was referred to Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on August 18 for consideration. The Committee held several round of discussion with the officials of the Ministry of Hme Affairs, Ministry of Law and justice, domain experst and various stakeholders and submitted its reports along with recommendations on November 10.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan is set to hold its legislature party meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday to decide on the new Chief Minister of the state, as confirmed by BJP MLA and former whip Jogeshwar Garg on Monday. Jogeshwar Garg stated that all MLAs have been called to Jaipur at 11:00 am, and the registration of BJP MLAs will take place before the meeting. One-to-one interactions with party-appointed observers will follow. The meeting to discuss and finalize the new Chief Minister is scheduled after lunch.
Earhquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts several parts of Afghnaistan, the earthquake occurred this morning at 7:35 am IST, according to National Center for Seismology.
Hoax call claiming bomb at Raj Bhavan sends Bengaluru cops into tizzy
A phone call claiming that a bomb was planted inside the Raj Bhavan premises here and could go off anytime threw the city police into a tizzy on December 11 night. The police scrambled all over the Governor's official residence and finally concluded that it was a hoax call.
According to Raj Bhavan sources, the call was made from Bidar, the northern district of Karnataka at the Maharashtra border.
11:41 AM
Anything can happen: Rajasthan BJP MLA Garg ahead of party legislative meeting to select CM
Ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative meeting to select the Rajasthan Chief Minister today, BJP MLA and former whip Jogeshwar Garg claimed that anything could happen.
Speaking to ANI ahead of the crucial legislative party meeting, BJP MLA and former whip Jogeshwar Garg said, "As it has happened in two other states, the same process will happen in Rajasthan also. There will be a meeting of the legislative party in the afternoon and it will be decided who will be the Chief Minister. All three observers are coming to Jaipur and they will decide the Chief Minister after the legislative party meeting."
11:31 AM
Amit Shah to re-introduce three new Criminal Law bills in Parliament
11:15 AM
Congress leader Kamal Nath meets Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav
Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath met Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav.
"I congratulated him and promised to provide all possible help for the development of the state. We will make sure that as an Opposition, we will work for the better future of Madhya Pradesh..." said Kamal Nath after the meeting.
11:04 AM
Ban Ki-moon, three veteran diplomats honoured with 2023 Diwali Power of One Awards at UN
Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and three veteran diplomats were here honoured with the annual Diwali Power of One Awards', hailed as the Oscars of diplomacy', for their selfless efforts to "help form a more perfect, peaceful, and secure world for all".
The former UN chief was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Diwali Stamp -- The Power of One Award ceremony organised by the Diwali Foundation USA.
10:55 AM
War-wracked Myanmar now world's top opium producer, says UN agency
Myanmar, already wracked by a brutal civil war, has regained the unenviable title of the world's biggest opium producer, according to a UN agency report released on Tuesday. The Southeast Asian country's opium output has topped that of Afghanistan, where the ruling Taliban imposed a ban on its production, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said in its Southeast Asia Opium Survey 2023."
The Taliban's ban has led to a 95 per cent drop in the cultivation of opium poppies, UNODC said last month. Opium, the base from which morphine and heroin are produced, is harvested from poppy flowers.
10:31 AM
514 drone sitings since 2022, 121 brought down: Punjab IGP on drive against drug menace
Weighing in on the continuing drive against the drug menace, Punjab's Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill, on Monday said while the sitings of drones laden with suspected contraband and narcotics have in increased, the recoveries have also gone up.
Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, IGP Gill said, "There have been 514 drone sitings from 2022 to date. However, the recoveries (of contraband and narcotic substances) have gone up as well. As many as 121 drones (laden with drugs) were shot down in joint operations between the BSF and the Punjab Police."
10:18 AM
Missile strikes Norwegian-flagged tanker in Red Sea off Yemen in apparent expansion of rebel attacks
A missile suspected to have been fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels slammed into a Norwegian-flagged tanker in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, a key maritime chokepoint, authorities said on Tuesday. The assault on the oil and chemical tanker Strinda expands a campaign by the Iranian-backed rebels targeting ships near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait into apparently now striking those that have no clear ties to Israel.
That potentially imperils cargo and energy shipments coming through the Suez Canal and further widens the international impact of the Israel-Hamas war now raging in the Gaza Strip.
10:03 AM
Kerala CM and Communist Party Secretary issuing threats to Kerala Governor: V Muraleedharan
9:55 AM
Developed Kerala possible without Left, Cong: Chandrasekhar slams Vijayan
Reacting to SFI's black flag protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the law and order situation in the state and said that the goal of a developed and prosperous Kerala is possible only without Congress and Left Parties.
In a post on X, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said," This is not the NavaKeralam that we want NavaKerala according to Pinarayi Vijayan is welcoming Terrorist Hamas, intimidating the constitutional Governor, Rampant corruption, Destroying the Economy, chasing investors, destroying jobs, filing cases against media and political opponents, beating up those who question him."
9:37 AM
Newsclick Row: HC dismisses news portal plea challenging Income tax orders
The Delhi High Court has dismissed the News Portal NewsClick plea challenging the orders dated November 3 and February 20 passed by the Income Tax Department and said it has not been able to make out a prima facie case in its favour. The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna, while passing the order recently, said that the petitioner's plea of financial stringency based on its balance sheet also inspires no confidence, as according to the Assessing Officer, the accounts have not been properly maintained. To put it mildly, the petitioner has a 'lot to answer' in the appeal, said the bench.
9:26 AM
Article 370 is now history, time for PoK to be liberated: VHP leader
Welcoming the Supreme Court judgement on the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the international working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and senior advocate, Alok Kumar, said the landmark ruling would go down as a tribute to saffron ideologue and the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.
Kumar said in a statement that with the special constitutional privileges for the erstwhile state under Article 370 now consigned to history, the Centre should now shift focus to liberating Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).
9:14 AM
Rajasthan BJP legislature party meet at 4 pm, suspense over CM to end
The suspense over who will be the new chief minister of Rajasthan is likely to end Tuesday evening with a BJP Legislature Party meeting scheduled to be held at 4 pm.
BJP state general secretary and MLA Bhajanlal Sharma said the meeting will take place at the party's state headquarters in the presence of BJP central observer Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and two co-observers -- national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde.
9:06 AM
Tripura: Govt initated efforts to boost logistic support in hospitals
"The development of health services is a government priority, and we are committed to improving the healthcare infrastructure in the state. Initiatives have been launched to introduce 11 super specialty services at GBP, and seven of these departments are already operational," said Saha.SAHAHe emphasised the shift from relying on out-of-state doctors, stating, "Previously, there was a trend of relying on doctors from other states. Now, this trend is changing.
9:05 AM
Rajasthan: BJP legislative party to meet in Jaipur tomorrow to select new CM
9:02 AM
