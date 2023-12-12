LIVE: Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts several parts of Afghanistan
Earhquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts several parts of Afghnaistan, the earthquake occurred this morning at 7:35 am IST, according to National Center for Seismology.
9:14 AM
Rajasthan BJP legislature party meet at 4 pm, suspense over CM to end
The suspense over who will be the new chief minister of Rajasthan is likely to end Tuesday evening with a BJP Legislature Party meeting scheduled to be held at 4 pm.
BJP state general secretary and MLA Bhajanlal Sharma said the meeting will take place at the party's state headquarters in the presence of BJP central observer Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and two co-observers -- national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde.
9:06 AM
Tripura: Govt initated efforts to boost logistic support in hospitals
9:05 AM
Rajasthan: BJP legislative party to meet in Jaipur tomorrow to select new CM
9:02 AM
Earhquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts several parts of Afghnaistan
