Sensex (0.66%)
70284.83 + 459.23
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

LIVE: Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts several parts of Afghanistan

Catch the latest news updates from across the world

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Earhquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts several parts of Afghnaistan, the earthquake occurred this morning at 7:35 am IST, according to National Center for Seismology.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan is set to hold its legislature party meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday to decide on the new Chief Minister of the state, as confirmed by BJP MLA and former whip Jogeshwar Garg on Monday. Jogeshwar Garg stated that all MLAs have been called to Jaipur at 11:00 am, and the registration of BJP MLAs will take place before the meeting. One-to-one interactions with party-appointed observers will follow. The meeting to discuss and finalize the new Chief Minister is scheduled after lunch.

"The development of health services is a government priority, and we are committed to improving the healthcare infrastructure in the state. Initiatives have been launched to introduce 11 super specialty services at GBP, and seven of these departments are already operational," said Saha.SAHAHe emphasised the shift from relying on out-of-state doctors, stating, "Previously, there was a trend of relying on doctors from other states. Now, this trend is changing.




 

9:14 AM

Rajasthan BJP legislature party meet at 4 pm, suspense over CM to end

The suspense over who will be the new chief minister of Rajasthan is likely to end Tuesday evening with a BJP Legislature Party meeting scheduled to be held at 4 pm.

BJP state general secretary and MLA Bhajanlal Sharma said the meeting will take place at the party's state headquarters in the presence of BJP central observer Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and two co-observers -- national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

9:06 AM

Tripura: Govt initated efforts to boost logistic support in hospitals

"The development of health services is a government priority, and we are committed to improving the healthcare infrastructure in the state. Initiatives have been launched to introduce 11 super specialty services at GBP, and seven of these departments are already operational," said Saha.SAHAHe emphasised the shift from relying on out-of-state doctors, stating, "Previously, there was a trend of relying on doctors from other states. Now, this trend is changing.
9:05 AM

Rajasthan: BJP legislative party to meet in Jaipur tomorrow to select new CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan is set to hold its legislature party meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday to decide on the new Chief Minister of the state, as confirmed by BJP MLA and former whip Jogeshwar Garg on Monday. Jogeshwar Garg stated that all MLAs have been called to Jaipur at 11:00 am, and the registration of BJP MLAs will take place before the meeting. One-to-one interactions with party-appointed observers will follow. The meeting to discuss and finalize the new Chief Minister is scheduled after lunch.
9:02 AM

Earhquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts several parts of Afghnaistan

Earhquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts several parts of Afghnaistan, the earthquake occurred this morning at 7:35 am IST, according to National Center for Seismology.
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi rajasthan Jaipur BJP Politics Madhya Pradesh Congress New Delhi air pollution MLAs Earthquake Natural Disasters India Prime Minister national politics IAF Army Parliament winter session Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 08:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon