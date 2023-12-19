LIVE: Massive midnight earthquake shakes northwestern China, kills over 100

At least 111 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted China at 11:59 pm on Monday. The earthquake damaged houses, roads, as well as other infrastructures, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The quake was felt in a mountainous region in northwestern China, Lanzhou, the Gansu provincial capital. The Gansu health department dispatched 33 ambulances and other professional vehicles, as well as 173 medical staff, to the scene, reports China's Global Times. The government on Monday cut the windfall profit tax on production of crude oil and exports of diesel. The tax, levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty or SAED, on domestically produced crude oil has been reduced to Rs 1,300 from Rs 5,000 per tonne, as per an official notification. Subsequently, SAED on the export of diesel has been reduced to Rs 0.50 a litre from Rs 1 per litre. However, the levy on export of jet fuel or ATF has been hiked to Rs 1 per litre from nil earlier. The United States and a host of other countries are set to establish a new force to protect ships transiting the Red Sea that have come under attack by drones and ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. Speaking on the seriousness of such attacks Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that this is an international challenge that demands collective action. "Today I am announcing the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an important new multinational security initiative," he said. In his announcement, Austin mentioned that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain will join the US in this new mission.